Biden taps Leventhal as Danish ambassador

Leventhal was a major Boston-area donor for Biden’s presidential campaign, hosting a fundraiser for the candidate at his house on Cape Cod and donating $300,000 to a pro-Biden political action committee in 2019 and 2020, according to campaign finance website Open Secrets . He also gave more than $200,000 to an arm of the Democratic National Committee.

President Biden on Wednesday nominated Alan Leventhal, CEO of Beacon Capital Partners and former chairman of the board of Boston University, to be his ambassador to Denmark. Leventhal will need Senate confirmation before taking the post.

One of the bigger names in Boston’s development world appears bound for Copenhagen.

Leventhal is a household name in Boston development and philanthropic circles.

His father, Norman Leventhal, launched Beacon Properties in 1946 and led a number of premiere developments that reshaped downtown Boston in the latter half of the 20th century, including the creation of the park in Post Office Square that bears his name. Alan later led Beacon Properties until its $3.9 billion merger with Equity Office Properties in 1997.

He then launched Beacon Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm that owns major office towers and other commercial real estate in cities across the country, including Boston where today its portfolio includes Center Plaza, 53 State Street and 2 Harbor Street in the Seaport. Leventhal served as chairman of BU’s board from 2003 to 2008 and played a key role in hiring current BU president Robert Brown. He’s also a life member of the board of MIT.

