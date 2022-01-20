Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mass. CEO Andrew Dreyfus to step down

Andrew Dreyfus, the chief executive of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, will step down at the end of 2022 after nearly 12 years leading the state’s biggest health insurer.
Dreyfus, 63, has been CEO since 2010 and announced his planned exit Thursday. He did not say what he plans to do after leaving Blue Cross.
“I feel honored to have been part of an organization that cares so deeply about its members and the community,” Dreyfus said in a news release. “And I feel proud to have collaborated with others to broaden coverage and improve health care quality, equity, and affordability.”
Blue Cross provides coverage for 2.9 million members through 24,000 employers.
