Developers aim another big lab building for the Seaport

The 13-story Seaport Circle project would go up at 701 Congress St. and encompass nearly 600,000 square feet of labs and offices in two adjoining towers, along with a two-story, roughly 16,000-square-foot training center for life sciences jobs, to be called the Pavilion.

A team led by Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. filed detailed plans with the city this week to build a nearly $600 million lab complex in the Seaport, a project that will include a new MBTA station for the Silver Line rapid-bus route.

The Massachusetts Port Authority, which owns the site, picked Lincoln’s project from seven proposals in a competitive bidding process a year ago; the value of the Lincoln team’s 99-year-lease for the 2.5 acres is estimated to be $123 million. Lincoln’s filing on Wednesday with the Boston Planning & Development Agency gives the most detailed picture yet of what Lincoln plans to build and will kick off the formal city review of the project, including community meetings and public hearings.

The developer has agreed to include a redone version of the Silver Line Way station in the project. Among the new wrinkles: an expanded roof deck that will be built on one of the towers, and added terraces on the southern facing side of the building.

