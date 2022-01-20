Aloft debuts in Providence, an ice hotel opens in Canada, and a Central Park hotel gets a refresh

Urban-inspired Aloft Providence Downtown makes its stylish debut in the city’s Innovation and Design District. Part of Marriott Bonvoy’s brand portfolio that is known for modern decor and architectural design, this new Aloft hotel boasts 175 guest rooms (including five upgraded suites) appointed in an eclectic, minimalist style. (Think plush platform beds, white bedding, and bright striped area rugs.) Amenities include fitness center, lobby bar, 24/7 one-stop shop with grab-and-go snacks, and Blu Violet, a rooftop lounge boasting panoramic skyline views, innovative food, signature craft cocktails and space for special events. Rates from $150. 401-254-0710, www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/pvdal-aloft-providence-downtown

Advertisement

The redesigned Winsor House now offers a menu that showcases sustainably farmed seafood.

SHUCKING GOOD TIME

Lovers of all-things-oysters (and seafood) will want to make a road trip to Duxbury for the newest food and hospitality offering from Skip Bennet and his Island Creek Oysters crew. The redesigned Winsor House, which operated as a landmark area restaurant for more than 100 years, now offers a menu that showcases sustainably farmed seafood in both innovative and rustic preparations, including fried oyster sliders, whole grilled striped bass, and skate wing and tofu cioppino. Located adjacent to ICO’s sprawling campus and farm where visitors can also book a private two-hour tour of the hatchery, property, and Duxbury Bay and get a lesson in how to shuck your own. (Farm tours offered May-September.) 781-934-0991, www.winsorhouse.islandcreekoysters.com.

You can experience the chilly delights of an ice hotel without journeying above the Arctic Circle at the Hôtel de Glace, the only ice hotel in North America, located a half-hour drive from Canada’s Quebec City.

THERE:

CHILL OUT IN CANADA

Love ice and snow? You can experience the chilly delights of an ice hotel without journeying above the Arctic Circle at the Hôtel de Glace, the only ice hotel in North America, located a half-hour drive from Quebec City. Each year, the hotel is built completely from the ground up with a new thematic concept. Guests can choose to stay the night, tour the property, or just grab a drink at the ice bar. Overnight accommodations in its 24 ice-sculpted rooms and suites includes an ultra-comfy arctic sleeping bag, access to ice skating path, and Nordic relaxation area with outdoor hot tubs and sauna under the stars. Rates from $313 per night. Day pass $23. 888-384-5524, www.valcartier.com/en/accommodations/hotel-de-glace-ice-hotel/

Advertisement

The Santa Maria, a Luxury Collection Hotel & Golf Resort, a sprawling oasis in the heart of Panama City, is offering A Little Lux package that’s hard to refuse.

PANAMANIAN OASIS OFFERS LUX DEAL

Looking for some luxury at an affordable price? The Santa Maria, a Luxury Collection Hotel & Golf Resort, a sprawling oasis in the heart of Panama City, is offering A Little Lux package that’s hard to refuse. Includes deluxe accommodations for two, daily breakfast, a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne, cheese board amenity, free parking and enhanced Internet access. While there, guests can take advantage of a Nicklaus signature 18-hole golf course, destination spa, sweeping infinity pools, international dining options, and country club with tennis and soccer courts, baseball field and fitness center. Rates from $204/night. Package valid through Nov. 1. Use promo code ZJ1 when booking. www.marriott.com/offers/luxury-package-off-08719

Park Lane New York.

REIMAGINED MANHATTAN

Those longing for the sophisticated days of yore along Central Park South can indulge in a bit of nostalgic luxury at the reimagined Park Lane New York. Each of the 610 spacious guest rooms in the 47-story property aim to capture the magic of the city, featuring oversize windows overlooking Central Park and the NYC skyline; custom murals inspired by the park; plush sitting areas; Bellino Fine Linens; and strikingly-designed bathrooms with Le Labo Hinoki amenities. Three unique food and beverage venues, Rose Lane, Harry’s New York Bar, and an exclusive rooftop cocktail bar, offer stylish respite from the bustling streets. A fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment includes its own separate outdoor terrace. Located directly across the southeast corner of the park, the hotel is within walking distance to major attractions, cultural institutions, and more. Rates from $450. 212-371-4000, www.parklanenewyork.com

Advertisement

PATH’s plastic-free bottled water offers a sustainable solution to the world’s single-use plastic problem.

EVERYWHERE:

ECO-FRIENDLY ON-THE-GO WATER

Looking for an eco-friendly and affordable way to stay hydrated on-the-go? Whether you’re going to the airport or the gym, PATH’s plastic-free bottled water offers a sustainable solution to the world’s single-use plastic problem. The infinitely refillable bottles, made from 100-percent recyclable lightweight aluminum, are available in three thirst-quenching options: still (pure reverse osmosis filtered water); sparkling (delicately carbonated with added electrolytes); and alkaline (pH of 9.5+ with specialty electrolytes). Built with a wide mouth for easy refilling. Priced for less than $3 per bottle, or $19.99 for a nine-pack, you can afford to leave one in your car, another in your suitcase, and won’t worry if one gets lost en route to your next destination. drinkpathwater.com

NECEE REGIS





Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.