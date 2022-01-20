Eleven Madison Park and Per Se alums will open Twelve in Portland over Memorial Day weekend

Eleven Madison Park was named the world’s best restaurant in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants rankings in 2017. Per Se, Thomas Keller’s New York flagship, has three Michelin stars. Former EMP executive sous chef Colin Wyatt and Per Se general manager Daniel Gorlas will open the New American restaurant, with about 100 seats indoors and outside.

Coming soon: Portland, Maine, gets a dose of Manhattan when alums from world-famous New York City restaurants Eleven Madison Park and Per Se team up to open Twelve (120 Thames St.) over Memorial Day Weekend.

It’s the latest from Portland’s Prentice Hospitality Group, which owns and operates Evo Kitchen + Bar, Chebeague Island Inn, and Fore Points Marina Bar.

Wyatt left New York City with his young family during the pandemic; his wife is originally from Maine. Wyatt hopes to bring a casual, unfussy approach to Twelve, despite his pedigree, says Prentice owner Casey Prentice.

“He wants this to be the best restaurant in the United States, but he doesn’t want it to be stuffy. He wants it to be a neighborhood spot. Good food done really well does not have to be overly esoteric, too complicated, or unapproachable. Good food is just good food,” he says.

On the menu: eggplant grilled with sunflower and tomato jam; whole roasted halibut tail with marrow and red wine jus; and sole with periwinkles and butter.

In the Back Bay, the old Cafeteria space will become Eva (279A Newbury St.), run by Cafeteria’s George Aboujaoude (Committee, GreCo). A release promises a “modern American menu, a carefully curated, craft cocktail program, and a brand new vibe,” complete with a large patio.

Special events: Enjoy a Taste of Israel from Jan. 25 until Feb. 5, with Israeli-inspired dishes from restaurants ranging from Heritage of Sherborn to La Morra to Café Landwer, Mamaleh’s, Michael’s Deli, Simcha, and more. Dine in or take-out; see the full lineup at jartsboston.org/event/taste-of-israel/.

The exterior of Nash Bar. Handout

Openings: Nash Bar is open in the Theater District’s old Abby Lane space (253 Tremont St.), offering two floors of live music, two bars, 200 seats, and Southern-inspired food imagined by chef Jason Santos (Buttermilk & Bourbon) and chef de cuisine Ryan Poutre (Somerville’s Highland Kitchen). Order homemade beef jerky, ribs, a chicken-skin BLT (with Duke’s mayo, a Southern staple), cotton candy push-up mimosas, and moonshine. It’s open nightly for dinner, with a late-night takeout window open until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.