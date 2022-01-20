In love with the idea of a getaway?

The Verb, a vintage rock ‘n’ roll-themed hotel located near Fenway Park on Boylston Street is the perfect not-so-faraway destination for music lovers. The retro decor and vinyl library (with more than 1,700 records) create the perfect atmosphere for you and your partner to enjoy a short getaway without all of the travel hassle. The Summer Lovin’ package provides guests with chocolates, sparkling rosé, and specialty records to play on record players (which, by the way, are available in every room). Rates start at $227 per night. www.theverbhotel.com

Looking for something special to do with your loved one this Valentine’s Day? A romantic getaway might be just what you need — even if it’s close to home. A 2020 study from the Institute for Applied Positive Research found that traveling can relieve stress and boost happiness during the COVID-19 pandemic. And what a better way to celebrate your loved one than with a quick vacation? A variety of hotels in New England and beyond are offering special Valentine’s Day-themed packages. Here’s a few ideas.

A room at the Whitney Hotel in the Back Bay.

The Whitney Hotel, Boston

Looking to splurge a little closer to home? This Beacon Hill boutique hotel offers the Boston in Love Romance package, which includes a bottle of Veuve Clicquot, artisan chocolates from Beacon Hill Chocolates, a FujiFilm Instax Mini 11 camera to capture your memories, and 20 percent off treatments at Bella Santé Day Spa. The package also includes a $50 credit to Peregrine, an Italian restaurant located at The Whitney. Rates start at $687 per night.

A room at the Pelham House Resort.

Pelham House Resort, Cape Cod

How does a relaxing nautical escape sound? The Pelham House Resort in Dennis Port and its romantic scenery are popular for weddings. This oceanfront Cape Cod destination is the perfect place for you and your loved one to get that well-deserved break. Enjoy ocean views, live music, and firepits with s’mores and spiked hot cocoa. The Pelham House Resort is offering a Valentine’s Day Getaway package Feb. 10-14, which includes a local cheese plate, a dozen chocolate-covered strawberries, and your choice of a Josh Cellars bottle of wine. Rates start at $270 per night.

Captain Nickels Inn, Maine

The historic Captain Nickels Inn, located in the seafaring town of Searsport, Maine, might just be the perfect place for you and your loved one to relax for a few days. This old-fashioned bed and breakfast, which was built in 1874, features views of Penobscot Bay. Their Valentine’s Day Getaway package, which costs $272 in addition to the cost of the room, provides you and your loved one with champagne, wine, chocolate-covered strawberries, a charcuterie board, chocolate pie, and morning mimosas at breakfast. For a less expensive option, consider the Romance Package, which includes a bottle of Prosecco, a bouquet of flowers, and chocolates for $119.

Spearfish Canyon Lodge, South Dakota

Looking to go a little farther away? Make the trip to Spearfish Canyon Lodge, located at the western edge of South Dakota. It’s the perfect, quiet location — whether you’re looking for an outdoor adventure or a few days inside, curled up by the 40-foot fireplace or dining at the nearby Latchstring Restaurant. Spearfish Canyon Lodge’s Romantic Rendezvous package, starting at $194 a night, includes a two-night stay, two $10 breakfast vouchers, two $25 dinner vouchers, and two $5 cocktail vouchers. It also includes a rose petal turndown and a bottle of champagne. Visit the Latchstring Restaurant on Feb. 13 and 14 for their special Valentine’s Day menu. Or if you’re interested in the great outdoors, rent snowmobiles, go hiking and sightseeing in the beautiful Black Hills, or go fly fishing nearby.

