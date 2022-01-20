This Vermont town was named among the best places to travel in February

We’re smack-dab in the middle of winter, and it’s safe to say everyone could use a break.

February may be the shortest month, but it’s one that’s often eyed for winter getaways — be it a tropical vacation or a wintery escape. Condé Nast Traveler released a list of the best places to travel in February, and amid the idyllic images of sunny Costa Rica and palm-fringed California lies one New England destination.

Stowe, Vermont, was ranked one of the 11 best places to travel in the world this February. The storied ski town was described as a top destination for East Coast skiers and snowboarders “thanks to its mix of high-quality intermediate and black diamond runs.” Stowe is home to two mountains, Spruce Peak and Mount Mansfield, and a chair lift at Stowe resort connects the two, making it easy for visitors to hit both on the same day.