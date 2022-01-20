fb-pixel Skip to main content

4-year-old injured in Lynn hit-and-run

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated January 20, 2022, 39 minutes ago

A 4-year-old child who was on foot was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Lynn on Thursday night, police said.

The crash took place just after 9 p.m. near 17 Bulfinch St., according to a desk officer at the Lynn Police Department who declined to give his name.

The child was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where their medical condition was not known on Thursday night, the officer said.

The crash is under investigation by the department’s traffic unit. No further information was immediately available.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.

