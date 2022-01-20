Ayer man charged with Fitchburg hit-and-run crash that left woman hurt

A man is being charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a 22-year-old Fitchburg woman on Monday.
Alvin J. Gaston, 42, of Ayer, was issued a citation for allegedly leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and will be summoned to court on a future date, said Fitchburg Police Captain Harry Hess.
Hess said the victim was struck by a vehicle Monday evening in the area of 1115 Water St. in Fitchburg. She is currently being treated at a local hospital, he said.
In addition to identifying Gaston, police also located a brown 1998 Buick Century that was allegedly involved in the crash.
“We’re going to process that car and see if there’s any physical evidence,” he said.
