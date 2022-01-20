Butterflies will get a lift at Weir Hill Reservation in North Andover

Through its new $49,050 state grant, the Trustees plan to extend that work to 13 remaining acres of the overall 60 acres it targeted for restoration, according to Russell Hopping, the Trustees’ lead coastal ecologist.

Since 2005, the statewide conservation group has conducted heavy mowing, timber harvesting, and prescribed burns in 47 acres of oak-hickory barrens at the reservation. The thinning operation is intended to promote plant growth essential to the rare frosted elfin butterfly and other native wildlife that can flourish in woodland environments.

The Trustees of Reservations plans to use new state funding to enhance habitat for a protected species of butterfly and other native pollinators and plants at its Weir Hill Reservation in North Andover.

The Trustees launched the project “when we realized how important this site was for maintaining many of these species and for biodiversity overall in Massachusetts,” Hopping said. “It’s very satisfying to see this thoughtful, deliberate plan approaching its culmination.”

The grant, which also will pay for maintenance mowing of 10 acres of the previously thinned ground, was among six the state Department of Fish and Game awarded for projects to make habitats more climate-change resilient.

Hopping said the ongoing restoration helps meet that goal by enhancing habitat for species that can prosper in conditions — such as warmer temperatures — expected to result from climate change. He said making forests less dense also can counter the risk of future wildfires.

Bordered on three sides by Lake Cochichewick — North Andover’s reservoir — the 194-acre Weir Hill Reservation is a mostly wooded site that over the centuries was used as pasture land and for the local wool industry. Its distinctive features are two drumlins and the 80-acre barrens — a woodland with dry, sandy soil unsuitable for farming.

Hopping said Native Americans and later European settlers conducted prescribed fires in the barrens to support farming and livestock grazing, giving the area a rich diversity of plants and wildlife. But many of those species, which depend on ample sunlight, declined when that burning ended a century ago and the forest canopy grew denser. The Trustees seek to restore the former environment.

A particular aim is expanding the population of the state-protected frosted elfin butterfly. Reducing the tree canopy helps the butterfly by providing the abundant sunlight needed by wild indigo — the plant on which elfin lay their eggs — and low-bush blueberries, their primary source for nectar.

It is not only the elfin that benefits. “Quite a few species depend on this habitat,” Hopping said. He cited ground-nesting bees, whippoorwills — a state-protected bird species — and scrub oaks, which serve as host trees for many types of moths and butterflies. He said there is already anecdotal evidence the restoration to date is attracting some of those varied species.

The restoration work on the 13 acres is targeted for late February and early March. While the two-week project is limited to heavy mowing and tree-cutting, the Trustees plan a prescribed fire at a future date, Hopping said, noting that the timing of such burns depends on funding, the availability of a burn specialist, and the right weather conditions.

The Trustees, who have conducted about six prescribed burns to date in the barrens, work closely with local and state fire officials to ensure safety.

Cynthia Dittbrenner, the Trustees’ director of coast and natural resources, said in an e-mail that the organization — also awarded funding for a project in Sheffield — is “deeply grateful for the state’s assistance investing in the stewardship of these special places that increase the health and resilience of our natural landscapes.”

“High-quality barren habitat is not very common in Massachusetts,” Hopping said. “So where the conditions are good such as Weir Hill, where you have the right soil and a large enough area to manage something sustainable in the future, it’s important to do that.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.