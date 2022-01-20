COVID-19 cases have peaked in Massachusetts

Already experts are watching an Omicron sibling, dubbed BA.2, that is spreading in parts of Europe and Israel.

The data indicate Massachusetts is headed toward a respite, and the United States also will see cases decline, said Dr. Jacob Lemieux, an infectious disease specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital. But he cautioned that “every expectation with this virus comes with a caveat because it’s always making us look silly.”

The latest wave of COVID-19 in Massachusetts has crested, with the number of new cases dropping precipitously since last week, prompting even the most wary prognosticators to see a flicker at the end of the tunnel.

Data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health show the seven-day average of new cases is now 30 percent lower than the Jan. 11 peak.

Still, thousands of new infections are reported daily and hospitals remain overwhelmed, with more than 3,000 COVID-19 patients statewide. Hospitalizations seem to be leveling off, but Steve Walsh, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, said that hospitals remain “very much in the midst of a COVID-19 peak.”

“Based on our experience with this virus we know that even as the number of new cases dip, the resulting hospitalizations do not subside until well after,” Walsh said in a statement.

The next two or three weeks are going to be difficult in many places, said Dr. Ali H. Mokdad, professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which performs predictive modeling of the pandemic’s progress. But by March and April, perhaps as early as mid-February, “we will be in a very good position,” he said.

Omicron, he said, is “running out of people to infect.” As a result, the variant “is going to end the pandemic phase of COVID-19.” The virus will still circulate and mutate, but its effects will be similar to the flu – which also can be quite deadly, taking 52,000 lives in the 2017-2018 season.

The coronavirus that sparked the pandemic spread easily because the human immune system had never seen it before. But now, even if new variants come along, “We are at a very high level of protection,” Mokdad said. “We know it, we have seen it, we’ve been exposed” – either through infection or vaccination.

“Even if we have a surge, a new variant, even if it’s more dangerous than Omicron, we know how to deal with it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the mRNA process will enable vaccine makers to quickly target vaccines to new variants, or perhaps develop a vaccine that will work on any variant, he said.

The trajectory in Massachusetts seems to follow that of other countries, such as South Africa, said Lemieux, who is also co-leader of the viral variants program at the Massachusetts Consortium on Pathogen Readiness

Lemieux noted that the United States, unlike South Africa, is more diverse, with 50 states making different rules to combat infections, and that may lead to a more gradual decline in cases here than in South Africa.

But the past two years have shown the need to stay vigilant — especially because researchers are beginning to see the emergence of an Omicron sibling, a subvariant dubbed BA.2, that seems to be growing quickly in Denmark. It’s not yet clear whether BA.2 may be more transmissible and more virulent, or able to better evade vaccines than Omicron.

Dr. Andrea Ciaranello, director of the perinatal infectious disease program at Mass General, said she remained concerned about the failure to vaccinate people worldwide.

“It’s really important for us to remember that only about 50 percent of the people in the world have had their primary vaccine series and there are huge disparities among countries with some as low as 10 percent,” she said at a press briefing the consortium held Tuesday. “We saw the last couple of variants emerge from largely unvaccinated populations.”

“We may have gotten a little bit lucky with Omicron, if it turns out to be less severe intrinsically,” she said. “We may not get so lucky next time.”





