Crash involving pedestrian reported on Route 3 northbound in Chelmsford; several lanes closed

The crash, he said, was possibly fatal, though he was awaiting further information.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said via email around 2:45 p.m. that troopers were on scene of an accident on Route 3 northbound prior to Exit 84.

A possible fatal crash involving a pedestrian was reported Thursday afternoon on Route 3 in Chelmsford, authorities said.

Procopio said the right two travel lanes remained closed Thursday afternoon.

Chelmsford police Chief James M. Spinney said in a separate email message that his department had “several units assisting,” but that State Police were in charge of the scene. He said he had no information on the crash.

The state Department of Transportation confirmed via Twitter that a pedestrian was involved in the crash.

