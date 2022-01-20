East Bridgewater man indicted in wife’s murder, assault of her mother

Brendon J. Owen, 47, was charged with murder, armed home invasion, armed assault in a dwelling, assault and battery on a person over 60, kidnapping, arson, and two counts of violating a restraining order, according to a statement from the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

An East Bridgewater man who allegedly killed his wife in her Franklin home, hit her 75-year-old mother over the head with a pipe, and set the house on fire last month was indicted on eight charges by a Norfolk grand jury Thursday, officials said.

The indictment moves the case to Norfolk Superior Court. He will be arraigned there “in the coming weeks,” Morrisey said.

Advertisement

Owen pleaded not guilty at an arraignment in Wrentham District Court last month.

Owen’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

On Dec. 17, Franklin police and firefighters were called to the house on Grace Lane about 7:40 a.m. and arrived to find Brendon Owen and Shirley Owen inside the burning home and her mother suffering from obvious injuries, Morrissey said in the statement.

According to a police report filed in court, Brendon Owen had gone to his former home sometime after 7:15 a.m. and threatened Shirley Owen’s mother, Mary Branco, with a lead pipe and a hammer. Branco told police Brendon Owen struck her with the pipe and smashed her cellphone, then duct-taped her legs and mouth, according to the report.

Shirley Owen returned to the home after taking her teenage children to school, and her ex-husband attacked her and then set the home ablaze, the report said. Police then used a taser to subdue Brendon Owen and arrested him.

“Efforts to resuscitate Shirley Owen were not successful,” Morrissey said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.