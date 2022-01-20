Exhibits to beat the winter blues

Be sure to call ahead or visit websites to register/obtain tickets and get the latest information on COVID-19 safety precautions.

Call 978-283-0455 or visit capeannmuseum.org

The Cape Ann Museum is examining two of New England’s oldest summer art colonies in an exhibit titled “Cape Ann & Monhegan Island Vistas: Contrasted New England Art Colonies.” The exhibit was organized by the museum in collaboration with the Monhegan Museum of Art & History in Monhegan, Maine, and features artworks inspired by the colonies at both locations. Among the artists showcased are Theresa Bernstein, Walter Farndon, Eric Hudson, Margaret Patterson, and Charles Movalli. The exhibit will be open through March 31, and visitors are required to show proof of vaccination.

Children’s Museum Easton

9 Sullivan Ave, North Easton

Call 413-298-4100 or visit cmeaston.org

Entertaining children during the long winter can be difficult, but the Children’s Museum Easton has activities planned for your child. In addition to crafts and other projects for children ages 1 and older, it has a variety of engaging exhibits and galleries to view. Children and adults over 5 years old must wear a face mask while inside the museum.

deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum

51 Sandy Pond Road, Lincoln

Call 978-921-1944 or visit thetrustees.org.

The deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum is hosting Jeffrey Gibson’s exhibit “Infinite Indigenous Queer Love” in the Linde Gallery until March 15. The exhibit features a series of collages, an immersive display featuring three hanging fringe sculptures, and recent videos created with collaborators, musicians, and performers. Prepurchasing tickets is strongly recommended, and all guests are required to wear masks.

Discovery Museum

177 Main St., (Route 27) Acton

Call 978-264-4200 or visit discoveryacton.org

The Discovery Museum is bringing back a week of meaningful play celebrating National Engineers Week with events titled “Everyday Engineering” over the week of Feb. 20-26. The events are free with admission, and cover a range of engineering activities from making SailMobiles to Bridge Building. Advance tickets as well as masks are required for all visitors.

Peabody Essex Museum

161 Essex St., Salem

Call 978-745-9500 or visit pem.org

The Peabody Essex Museum and the Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain are hosting an installation called “The Great Animal Orchestra: Bernie Krause and United Visual Artists.” The piece is an immersive audio-visual experience that takes visitors through a symphony of natural soundscapes recorded by the artist, Bernie Krause, for more than 50 years. Guests are asked to bring masks and proof of vaccination to enjoy the exhibit.













