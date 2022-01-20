Falmouth man arrested after home invasion, kidnapping, police chase

Purdie is being held on $50,000 awaiting arraignment on Friday. The investigation is active, and he may face additional charges , police said.

Bryan Purdie is also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery, unlawful possession of a firearm, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, failing to stop for police, failing to stop for a school bus, and other motor vehicle violations, Falmouth police said in a statement Thursday night.

A 32-year-old Falmouth man is facing home invasion and kidnapping charges after he allegedly broke into a home Thursday afternoon, held four people at gunpoint, and then kidnapped a female victim who tried to run away, police said.

Purdie forcibly entered a home at 31 Carriage Shop Road, fired his gun at a female victim but missed her, then held four people at gunpoint, taking away their cellphones, police said. The female victim tried to flee, and Purdie followed her and forced her into a BMW at gunpoint, according to the statement.

Police received a report of a gunshot at the home about 2 p.m. and arrived there to see a gray BMW driving away at high speed, according to the statement.

A dispatcher told the officers Purdie had taken a victim at gunpoint, hit her in the head with the gun, and had her in the BMW with him, police said.

Police pursued Purdie, who struck another vehicle, wove into oncoming traffic, and passed a school bus that had stopped to let children out, according to the statement. No injuries were reported.

After police lost sight of the BMW, another driver told an officer it had turned onto Pine Ridge Road from Old Barnstable Road.

Police searched the small residential neighborhood and found the BMW parked at a dead end and Purdie on foot nearby. He was quickly arrested, but did not have the gun with him, police said. State Police, including a K-9 unit, helped to search for the gun.

The female victim was found nearby with injuries consistent with having been hit over the head with a blunt object, police said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.