Federal prosecutors seek to dismiss charges against MIT professor accused of concealing ties with China

In a motion filed Thursday, prosecutors asked US District Judge Patti B. Saris to dismiss the four-count indictment charging Chen, 57, a naturalized US citizen born in China, with wire fraud, failing to report a Chinese bank account, and making a false statement on his tax return. The charges stemmed from allegations that he failed to disclose contracts, appointments, and awards he had received in China when applying for a grant from the US Department of Energy five years ago to conduct research at MIT.

A year after Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Gang Chen was arrested as part of a sweeping Justice Department campaign aimed at preventing China from stealing US technology, federal prosecutors are seeking to have all charges against him dropped “in the interests of justice.”

“As a result of our continued investigation, the government obtained additional information bearing on the materiality of the defendant’s alleged omissions,” prosecutors wrote. “Having assessed the evidence as a whole in light of the information, the government can no longer meet its burden of proof at trial. Dismissal of the indictment is therefore in the interests of justice.”

The one-page filing was signed by US Attorney Rachael Rollins, several prosecutors assigned to the case, and David C. Aaron, a trial attorney in the Justice Department’s National Security Division.

In a statement, Rollins said that prosecutors had “concluded that we can no longer meet our burden of proof at trial.”

“As prosecutors, we have an obligation in every matter we pursue to continually examine the facts while being open to receiving and uncovering new information. We understand that our charging decisions deeply impact people’s lives,” she said. “As United States Attorney, I will always encourage the prosecutors in our office to engage in this type of rigorous and continued review at every stage of a proceeding. Today’s dismissal is a result of that process and is in the interests of justice.”

The case fell apart when a high-ranking Department of Energy official recently told investigators that Chen wasn’t required to disclose the information he is accused of omitting, and even if he had included it in his grant proposal, it would likely not have impacted the government’s decision to fund his research, according to several people familiar with the investigation.

“The government finally acknowledged what we have said all along: Professor Gang Chen is an innocent man,” said Chen’s lawyer, Robert Fisher. “Our defense was never based on any legal technicalities. Our defense was this: Gang did not commit any of the offenses he was charged with.”

Fisher said Chen disclosed everything he was supposed to when applying for the grant on MIT’s behalf and never lied to anyone. He thanked MIT for standing by Chen over the past year as he fought the case. The school placed Chen on paid leave after his arrest, but publicly defended him and paid for his legal costs.

“After fighting this wayward prosecution for the past year, Gang is excited to get back to the teaching and the science he loves so dearly,” Fisher said.

The government’s decision to abandon the high-profile case marks a major setback for the Justice Department’s China Initiative, launched under the Trump Administration in 2018 to root out spies and crack down on economic espionage and the theft of trade secrets. But critics say it has focused too heavily on cases involving alleged grant fraud by researchers and attempted to criminalize routine collaborations between American universities and Chinese entities.

The government had alleged that Chen failed to disclose contracts, appointments, and awards he had received from entities in China when he applied for a $2.7 million research grant for MIT from the US Department of Energy in 2017 and again two years later when providing a progress report about the grant. They alleged he was required to disclose, among other things, that he had served as an adviser to the Chinese government, a development company, and the board at China’s Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech.), which was collaborating with MIT on a research project.

In court filings last summer, Chen’s lawyers argued that the government had failed to investigate the allegations thoroughly before indicting Chen and the case “was rushed upon the political motivations of an outgoing US Attorney,” It was a reference to former US Attorney Andrew Lelling, who left the office last February and was on the steering committee for the China Initiative.

Lelling has said he no longer supports the crackdown on academics. Last month, after Harvard University Professor Charles Lieber became the first academic convicted at trial under the China Initiative, Lelling said the government should stop targeting researchers and focus on cases involving espionage and the theft of trade secrets.

Lelling said the prosecution of about two dozen academics across the country as part of the initiative was justified, but that the government needed to reassess its strategy moving forward after achieving “general deterrence among academic researchers.”

Before Lieber’s conviction, at least eight other academics had pleaded guilty, while eight others had their cases dismissed. One case went to trial and ended with an acquittal.

In Chen’s case, investigators alleged in court filings that he had received $29 million of foreign funding, including $19 million from SUSTech.

But in a letter to the university community after Chen’s indictment, MIT president L. Rafael Reif said that MIT and SUSTech had agreed to collaborate in 2018. The arrangement called for the Chinese university to provide $25 million to MIT over five years, including $19 million for “collaborative research and educational activities.”

“While Professor Chen is its inaugural MIT faculty director, this is not an individual collaboration; it is a departmental one, supported by the Institute,” Reif said. “These funds are about advancing the work of a group of colleagues, and the research and educational mission of MIT.”

Reif wrote that “collaborations, including international collaborations, are crucial to advancing frontier science, and they are common in academia.”

Chen has been a professor at MIT since 2001, was head of its mechanical engineering department from 2013 to 2018, and is director of the MIT Pappalardo Micro/Nano Engineering Laboratory. Before working at MIT, he was a professor at the University of California at Los Angeles and Duke University.

Unlike Chen, Lieber, a world-renowned nanoscientist and former chairman of Harvard’s Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, was not supported by the university, which said he failed to disclose his ties to the Chinese university or recruitment program. Jurors convicted Lieber of making false statements to the government, filing false tax returns, and failing to file reports disclosing he had a bank account in China. He received more than $15 million in research grants from the Department of Defense and the National Institutes of Health, but failed to disclose to the government that he received payments from Wuhan University of Technology for participating in a program created by the Chinese government to recruit high-level scientists, according to evidence presented at his federal trial in Boston.

The only other academic prosecuted under the China Initiative to stand trial was University of Tennessee professor Anming Hu, who was acquitted by a judge in September after a jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict. He was accused of hiding his relationship with a Chinese university while receiving research grants from NASA. The judge found the government failed to prove its case.









