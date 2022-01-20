A flying squirrel makes a surprise appearance in someone’s home

At 1:26 a.m. Jan. 11, Bridgewater police answered a 911 call from a person on Meadow Lane who reported there was an animal in the closet. At first, the resident thought it was a chinchilla (which are not native to the US, but legal to buy from breeders as pets and own in Massachusetts), but after the officer captured the animal he determined it was a flying squirrel. Flying squirrels have flat tails that allow them to glide through the air. According to Mass Audubon, both northern and southern flying squirrels live in Massachusetts, but they only come out at night. The wayward rodent was released outside, police said.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

GETTING A KICK OUT OF IT

At 11:01 a.m. Dec. 6, Milton police received a call about some suspicious activity on Bassett Street. The caller told police they saw “a human foot in the back of a motor vehicle” and police were dispatched to the scene. The fire department also was notified to help gain entry to the vehicle. Luckily, that wasn’t necessary, because the vehicle’s owner explained that the foot was not real, “only a prop.” The officer confirmed that to be true.

POINT OF NO RETURN

Two cars that were rented in Watertown and not returned on time were reported to police recently. On Nov. 26, a family told police that they rented out their father’s 2016 BMW car on a vehicle-sharing app, but the renter allegedly provided a fake name and did not return the car on the date promised. Watertown Police Chief Michael Lawn said the car was eventually recovered in Manchester, N.H. In a separate incident Dec. 1, a car and van rental business reported that one of its vehicles had been rented on Oct. 28 for three days but had still not been returned. Police put out a summons for a 32-year-old Georgia man on a charge of failing to return leased or rented property, and the car was added to a national database of stolen vehicles. The next day, on Dec. 2, the car was recovered at 3 a.m. by police in Pooler, Ga., and the driver was arrested and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.

NOT A SILENT NIGHT

At 6:34 p.m. on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, police responded to a report of a disturbance on Longmeadow Road in Hingham. According to the log entry, the caller who reported the ruckus told police that residents at an address on that street “just set off a large amount of fireworks” and the noise “scared his 95-year-old mother.” The caller said it was “an excessive amount” and wanted “to make sure it doesn’t happen again.” The officer who responded to the call spoke to the resident of the home where the fireworks were supposedly being lit, and the resident denied setting off fireworks and said they heard them coming from the area of a nearby cemetery. The officer checked the area and reported that all was quiet.

DON’T TOUCH MY McMUFFIN

At 6:50 a.m. Dec. 26, Bridgewater police received a 911 from someone reporting a fight at McDonald’s. The call was then disconnected. Officers were dispatched to the scene and determined “the fight was over [a] breakfast sandwich.” A woman who was allegedly involved in the beef was told she was no longer welcome at the restaurant and would not be allowed to return.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.