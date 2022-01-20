Genetic testing leads to ‘surprising discoveries’ about endangered right whales, researchers say

The North Atlantic right whale is a critically endangered species, with a total population of 336 as of 2020, according to the aquarium statement. The animals typically travel close to shore along the US and Canadian coastlines, spanning from Florida to Canada’s Gulf of St. Lawrence.

“The results of this study have changed what we know about the separation time between a mother and calf as well as calves’ physical development, all crucial information for a critically endangered species that numbers less than 350 individuals,” Philip Hamilton, lead author of the study and senior scientist at the New England Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life, said in a statement.

Using genetic testing, scientists have discovered new information about North Atlantic right whale calves, according to a study published Thursday.

The study, which was published in the journal Mammalian Biology, has been in the works for over 40 years, Hamilton said in a telephone interview Thursday. He said North Atlantic right whales have been tracked via photo identification since 1980 and tracked genetically, through skin and blubber biopsies, since 1988. Data for this study was collected until 2018, he said.

When researchers compared the genetic and photo databases, “surprising” discoveries were made, Hamilton said.

“We regularly compare the two databases because you can obtain identifications from either but using very different metrics,” he said. He said that in a number of cases, researchers were able to use genetic testing to identify whales that they had not been able to identify using photographs.

Braces and her calf in Florida on Feb. 2, 2009. New England Aquarium, taken under permit #655-1652-01

Researchers said it was previously assumed that if mothers were always seen alone on the feeding ground in the calf’s birth year, then their calves were dead. But the study found, with the help of genetic testing, that four calves missing and presumed to be dead had survived. Two of the four possibly had weaned earlier than expected, the researchers said.

One of the 13 case studies, for example, involved an unnamed calf (denoted as Catalog #3970) born in 2009 and genetically sampled on the calving grounds in January 2009, with his mother, according to the statement.

The calf and his mother, Braces, were last seen together in mid-February 2009, according to the statement. But four months later, in mid-June, a young unidentified whale was spotted alone on a feeding ground 1,000 miles north.

After the whale was genetically sampled in September, it was identified as Braces’ calf, who had separated from his mother at only 7- to 8-months-old. This discovery, the statement said, helped researchers conclude that whales can wean from their mothers earlier than the typical 10 to 12 months.

Through the study, Hamilton said, researchers “gained better estimates on calf survival.”

“I don’t think it will have a big impact on the actual survival estimates because it’s just a few animals,” he said. “But everything helps to make our estimates more precise. And all of those estimates are built into assessments of, you know, what do we need in the way of protections for this species in order for them to survive?”

Right now, he said, the species is in “bad shape” with the population dwindling rapidly due to a decrease in reproduction and increases in mortality caused by vessel strikes and entanglement in ropes. And as someone who has studied whales for 35 years, he said he hopes that with this study, people recognize their importance.

“I think one thing about this study is that it shows, yet again, the power of knowing the individual,” he said. “By knowing an individual whale, we can track their behavior and their survival, and you link genetics in there, and it just makes it more refined. ... The stories in this paper are about individuals, and I hope that makes the information more interesting and accessible to the reader.”

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.