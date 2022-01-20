fb-pixel Skip to main content

Investigators seek cause of 9-alarm Salisbury fire that displaced dozens

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated January 20, 2022, 36 minutes ago
A massive, wind-driven 9-alarm fire in Salisbury early Monday destroyed Michael’s Oceanfront Motel and four residential buildings, displacing dozens of residents, officials said.Massachusetts State Police/Newburyport Firefighter Michael Kent

Investigators returned Wednesday to the scene of a massive, wind-driven 9-alarm fire in Salisbury early Monday that destroyed Michael’s Oceanfront Motel and four residential buildings, displacing dozens of residents, according to officials.

Investigators from the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Section and the Salisbury police and fire departments used heavy excavation equipment to dig through debris at the site where the fire is believed to have begun, while technicians from the State Police Crime Scene Services Section documented the process, according to State Police and the state fire marshal’s office.

“Local and state fire investigators have not reached a determination as to the point of origin or the cause at this point, and the investigation is still open,” Jake Wark, a spokesman for the fire marshal’s office, said in an e-mail.

Salisbury police and fire officials could not be reached for comment Thursday evening.

