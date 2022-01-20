Lynn man and his mother charged with running drug ring that sold thousands of fentanyl laced pills

Victor Caruso, whose street names are “Fatz” and “Big Boy” allegedly employed his mother, 52-year-old Laurie Caruso, to help launder the cash generated by the illegal drug operation and to deliver its fake pills with its potentially deadly ingredient to allied street gangs in the North Shore for the last two years, federal authorities alleged in court papers. Officials say fentanyl was present at 92 percent of overdose deaths in Massachusetts last year.

A Lynn man who posted pictures of himself on social media with guns, diamond encrusted jewelry and stacks of bundled cash allegedly ran a North Shore drug ring that used pill making machinery to produce tens of thousands of fake Percocet pills that contained fentanyl, federal authorities allege.

Caruso, 26, was indicted this week on charges of conspiracy to manufacture, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking, conspiracy involving a machine gun, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to US Attorney Rachael Rollin’s office. If convicted of all charges, Caruso could face multiple life sentences along with a 30-year minimum sentence, prosecutors say.

Laurie Caruso is facing a criminal complaint alleging money laundering and conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute/manufacture 400 grams or more of fentanyl, prosecutors said.

Caruso, his mother, and Caruso’s alleged top associate, Ernest “Yo Pesci” Johnson, were arrested by FBI agents June 30 and have been in federal custody since after waiving their right to being released on bail, according to court records. Vincent Caruso is scheduled to make an initial appearance on the recent indictment on Feb. 2.

A fourth person arrested at the time, Nicole Benton, has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug conspiracy and is awaiting sentencing, records show. Benton has also agreed to forfeit a necklace with a gold chain, a Rolex watch model DJ41 - a base model sells for around $7,000 - along with a $6,000 in cash and a Ruger .380 firearm and 8 bullets, according to court records.

Defense attorneys for the Carusos could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

The home Victor Caruso and Johnson shared in Salem along with “stash locations” on the North Shore were searched June 30 and investigators allegedly recovered 11 firearms, including a fully automatic Glock pistol, hundreds of counterfeit Percocet pills and two drum magazines for high powered weapons, federal court records say.

According to a 56-page affidavit filed in federal court, Vincent Caruso bragged about his drug operation during a 2020 New Year’s Eve party that was recorded by someone on a cellphone seized by investigators. The video shows Caruso wearing a gray robe holding a microphone where he is heard shouting into a microphone, “Perc 30s, I make them...”

Videos and photos from other cell phones along with social media postings by Caruso show him having a private dinner at a high-end Boston restaurant wearing a gold necklace with the word FATZ shaped by diamonds. During the dinner, he allegedly gave a colleague a diamond encrusted Rolex watch, authorities allege.

In a video apparently taken by Caruso, he is shown dancing shirtless in a bathroom with a stack of bundled cash on the vanity top. And on what authorities allege is an Instagram account he controlled, Caruso allegedly displays gold jewelry and an Audemars Piguet watch with diamonds.

Caruso, who has identified himself as a member of the Crips street gang, was arrested by Danvers police in 2018 when they allegedly found a gun in an apartment his drug operation rented, the affidavit said.

Caruso was chased in the building into his second-floor apartment. He then dropped down to the first floor balcony, according to the affidavit.

“According to witness reports, CARUSO was in a state of terror and hid in that apartment with the first-floor resident, who was a neighbor,’’ the affidavit said.

Victor Caruso is also currently facing drug and gun charges in Essex Superior Court where he pleaded not guilty in 2020 and had been free on $25,000 cash posted by his father last year. Laurie Caruso was facing drug charges in the same courthouse and was free on $1,000 cash bail after pleading not guilty, records show.





