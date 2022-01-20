Man, 49, charged with pulling gun on patrons at Exeter, N.H., sports bar, subdued by employee

“The complaints allege that Gagne retrieved a firearm, chambered a round into the pistol, and pointed it at four individuals,” the statement said.

In a statement, Exeter police identified the suspect as Ricky A. Gagne, of East Kingston, N.H., who was booked on four counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon for the alleged fracas Jan. 14 at Shooters on Columbus Avenue.

A 49-year-old man was ordered held at arraignment Tuesday for allegedly pulling a gun on patrons at an Exeter, N.H., sports bar called Shooters after they chuckled when he inquired about a missing credit card, but he was subdued by a quick-thinking employee and no one was hurt, authorities said.

Police said officers were called to the address just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 14 for a report of a man making threats with a gun. Responding officers saw a man holding Gagne down on the ground inside Shooters, and they put Gagne in handcuffs once witnesses identified him as the assailant, according to the statement.

Witnesses also recounted Gagne’s alleged gun threats prior to getting pinned on the floor.

They told police Gagne had entered Shooters just before closing and said he was looking for his credit card. An employee behind the bar said his card wasn’t back there, so Gagne said he’d check the bathroom.

That’s when others in the bar starting laughing, provoking the ire of Gagne, according to the statement.

Police said Gagne allegedly told the patrons that if they thought the situation was funny, he’d go back out to his truck to retrieve his gun. Moments later, that’s precisely what he did, the statement said.

According to police, Gagne exited the pub and removed a black pistol from his truck, “racking” a round as he made his way back to the Shooters entrance.

A witness, police said, alleged that as Gagne opened the door, he lifted the pistol “up toward others,” and an employee then sprang into action, pushing the door into Gagne as the two fell to the ground. Gagne, police said, dropped the gun as he tumbled to the floor and a struggle ensued.

The firearm was removed from Gagne’s reach as the employee held him at bay, the statement said.

Police said a “black Beretta .40-caliber pistol with a magazine holding nine rounds with one chambered was recovered.”

Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said in the statement that authorities were grateful no one was hurt.

“This was a very dangerous and frightening situation for those who were inside the establishment at the time,” Poulin said. “We’re extremely thankful that no one was hurt during the incident.”

Gagne was ordered held at his arraignment Tuesday in Rockingham Superior Court on “preventive detention,” pending an evaluation for a pretrial release program, police said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.