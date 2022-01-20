Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey launches bid for governor

“I’ve stood with you as the people’s lawyer, and now I’m running to be your governor, to bring us together and come back stronger than ever,” Healey, 50, says in the upbeat video, which runs just under two minutes. “We’ll continue with what’s working and fix what’s not.”

In a video announcing her bid, Healey, a second-term Democrat and the only statewide elected official in the race, pitched herself as an experienced public servant well-positioned to get the economy “back on track.”

Attorney General Maura Healey, who has gone after the Trump administration and big corporations in court, formally launched her campaign for governor on Thursday, immediately becoming the race’s presumptive frontrunner.

Healey named affordable childcare, climate change, and job training as top priorities, as well as the need to “modernize our schools.”

And she said her life experiences have taught her resilience and the power of community. Healey grew up in the small town of Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, one of five children with a single mother. Standing just 5-foot-4, Healey captained Harvard’s varsity women’s basketball team, and played the sport professionally in Europe for two years, experiences she said taught her the importance of teamwork.

“I’ve seen it on the court and in the court as your attorney general,” Healey says.

Healey was the nation’s first openly gay state attorney general, and if she wins, she would be the first woman and first openly gay person elected Massachusetts governor. Just two openly LGBTQ people have been elected governor in the United States.

She lives in Boston and was set to make a campaign stop there on Thursday morning.

Analysts say Healey’s $3.7 million war chest and higher name ID make her the candidate to beat. With the state’s top two Republicans, Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, out of this year’s race, Democrats are bullish on their chances to win back the office.

There are three other major candidates in the race: state Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz and Harvard professor Danielle Allen, both Democrats, and Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who lost a US Senate bid in 2018.

Healey’s entrance could discourage other hopefuls from entering the field, though the contours of the race remain uncertain.

On Wednesday, as news of Healey’s intention to run began to trickle out ahead of her formal announcement, both Allen and Chang-Dίaz put out statements pitching themselves as superior options.

“I’m in this race — and I’ve been in it for a year — to make sure Massachusetts has a real choice,” Allen said. “A choice between a perspective ready to meet the moment and business as usual. And a choice between the narrow solutions our politics have been offering us, or a chance to reimagine the possible.”

Chang-Dίaz said Massachusetts “needs a leader who will prioritize true racial justice in our public safety systems, take urgent action on climate change, and close the wealth divide to build an economy that works for everyone.”

“I’m that person, but I welcome the attorney general to make her case to Bay Staters as well,” she said.

Healey will have to make the case to voters that her tenure as the state’s lawyer has prepared her for the broad range of issues governors must confront.

A graduate of Harvard College and Northeastern University School of Law, Healey worked in the attorney general’s office for seven years before successfully campaigning to lead it. Her tenure included leading the agency’s bureaus of Public Protection and Business and Labor. She also worked as chief of the civil rights division, and led Massachusetts’ fight against the federal Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as a union between one man and one woman.

In her two terms as attorney general, Healey has used a role sometimes seen as merely functionary to vault onto the national stage. Along with Democratic attorneys general in other states, she was involved in dozens of legal actions against the Trump administration, battling over environmental regulations, protections for student borrowers, and deportations for so-called DACA dreamers. She has also targeted corporate giants including ExxonMobil and Purdue Pharma.

Healey enters the race with major advantages, not least of which is her cash stockpile. But she also faces a perennial challenge: Attorneys general who run for governor have often struggled in this state. Analysts say the position is a difficult vantage from which to run given the somewhat limited role attorneys general play in many policy areas, and the potential drawbacks of being seen as the state’s “top cop.”

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.