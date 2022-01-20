Mayor Wu earmarks $50 million for improvements at Mildred C. Hailey housing complex in Jamaica Plain

“These funds will go toward improving plumbing and ventilation, renovating windows, kitchens and bathrooms across 526 units of housing,” Wu said. “The dollars will come from a few different sources, including the city’s capital budget, as well as new federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act - fingers crossed, Boston City Council.”

Wu was greeted with applause during a briefing at the development, where she announced the outlay, telling reporters she was “excited to announce that we will be investing $50 million for capital improvements” at the complex.

Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday pledged $50 million for renovations at the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments complex in Jamaica Plain, and she also signed an order reaffirming the city’s commitment to fair housing and racial equity.

The mayor said her administration plans to make affordable housing a “top priority” when it comes to spending the federal recovery money.

“That means preserving and improving affordable housing that already exists, as well as adding more affordable housing options for residents across the city,” Wu said. “This investment is a significant part of that plan.”

Wu also discussed the order she later signed on racial equity and fair housing.

“This order [will] implement the assessment of fair housing,” Wu said, to continued applause. “This is the culmination of a multi-year, community-led effort to identify fair housing challenges, priorities, as well as action steps to advance a fair housing agenda in Boston.”

She was joined at the briefing by a number of elected leaders and advocates, including City Councilor Kendra Lara, who represents the neighborhood.

“When we make an investment in public housing, we are making an investment in the working class people of this city,” Lara said. “We’re making an investment in the people that make our neighborhoods the vibrant communities that they are today.”

Lara said her hope is that “this is only the beginning of a much bigger investment into more public and social housing all across the city.”









