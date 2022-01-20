MBTA patron refuses to wear mask, hits transit police officer in face, officials say

Police were called to the North Station Commuter Rail around 9:45 a.m. because Jaiswal had allegedly refused “to wear a mask while attempting to travel on the MBTA,” the statement said.

So officials tried to reason with him, the statement said, but he was allegedly having none of it.

Jaiswal “refused to be reasoned with and rejected the officers requests to don a mask,” the statement said. “The officer was escorting Jaiswal out of the facility when suddenly Jaiswal struck the officer in the face.”

Jaiswal was then placed into custody and taken back to TPD headquarters for booking. It was there that police learned Jaiswal had open warrants.

“During this process it was discovered there were several warrants in existence for Jaiswal arrest issued out of Worcester District Court for Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct (2 counts) and Trespassing,” the statement said.

His arrest Tuesday followed an earlier episode in the North End in which a mask dispute turned violent.

The general manager of the Regina Pizzeria in the North End was assaulted by a man who refused to wear a mask inside the restaurant Sunday night, officials have said.

A company spokesman confirmed that the general manager was the victim.

According to a Boston police report, an officer was dispatched to the pizzeria on Thacher Street and spoke to the victim, who said that at 8:55 p.m. the man tried to enter the restaurant without a mask.

When told he needed to wear a mask inside the restaurant, the suspect stated he was “from the neighborhood” and pushed his way in and then pushed the victim against the register and punched his left cheek, the report said. The suspect then fled down Margin Street, police wrote in the report. No arrests have been made in the case.

