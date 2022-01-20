North Washington Street Bridge replacement project in Boston hits a snag

“MassDOT Engineers have identified a defect in the welds on several recently installed beams and are in the process of determining the cause and remedial action,” Pennucci said. “The defects that were identified are on the portion of the bridge under construction and closed to public access.”

Kristen Pennucci, a spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation, confirmed the news in a statement. It was first reported by WBZ Newsradio 1030.

Engineers recently discovered a defect on several beams recently installed on the North Washington Street Bridge replacement in Boston, officials said Thursday.

Pennucci said the adjacent temporary bridge hasn’t been affected by the issue.

“Work on the North Washington Street Bridge Project can continue as work has been restricted to other areas of the project while the engineering investigation of the welds is ongoing,” she said. “Impacts to the project schedule have not yet been determined. The traveling public should continue to use the adjacent temporary bridge that is not impacted.”

The aged structure linking Charlestown to downtown Boston came down during the summer of 2020 to make way for the new bridge.

The temporary bridge has two lanes toward downtown, and one lane out to Charlestown.

The temporary bridge idea was added to the $200 million project late in the design process, to shorten what would have been a longer construction process.

