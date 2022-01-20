Scituate children’s author Jerry Pallotta finds inspiration in Peggotty Beach

He had plenty of company, with four brothers and two sisters. His grandparents were Italian immigrants and both came from large families, accounting for all those first cousins. The author sums up his childhood in two words: “Kids everywhere.”

“I’m a total ocean guy,” the author said last week. “I spent every summer of my whole life on Peggotty Beach.”

Jerry Pallotta, a children’s author from Scituate, grew up going to Peggotty Beach with his 72 cousins, an experience that later led him to write his book “Ocean Cousins.” Altogether, he has written more than 100 nonfiction children’s books, many of them used by teachers.

In his teens, he kept lobster traps, harvested seaweed, and rode on fishing draggers in “the fishing town” of Scituate.

That experience provided the setting for Pallotta’s first nonfiction children’s book, “The Ocean Alphabet Book,” which in 1989 introduced young readers to an array of ocean-living creatures in a lively format.

“I have about 15 books about the ocean,” he said last week from Hawaii, where he was visiting family members. “I grew up on the ocean. My love of the ocean and all of the sea creatures made me write about them.”

Hawaii is famous for its beaches, but it’s not the same as the South Shore. “There are no seagulls,” he said.

Pallotta was a college graduate working for an insurance company when the idea of writing factual children’s books struck. His wife was reading books to their children, “but there were almost no nonfiction books for young children,” Pallotta said. “I thought, ‘Hey, I can do this.’”

“The Ocean Alphabet Book,” based on the ocean life in Cape Cod Bay, sold over a million copies. Thirty years ago, the author said, it was the best-selling book at the New England Aquarium.

Subsequent books, such as “The Icky Bug Alphabet Book,” sold strongly as well. His books immediately found their niche, he said, because they met a need.

“What I was doing was writing thematic nonfiction, factual books,” he said.

“Storybooks” abounded for children, but almost all of these books were fiction. Alphabet books helped elementary school educators teach phonics, but they did not provide factual information about the world. “When we were kids,” the author pointed out, “there was Mother Goose, Smurfs, and fairy tales.”

“Back in the early ‘90s,” Pallotta said, “the country went from ‘Mother Goose’ to nonfiction. I wrote nonfiction back in the early ‘90s. That’s why my books were popular.”

He wrote books about bugs, birds, reptiles, vegetables, finding “A to Z” examples from all of these classifications of natural creatures.

Once Pallotta and his publisher, Charlesbridge, discovered how well his books would sell, the author devoted himself full time to writing and making school and library appearances. He followed up his alphabet books with titles such as “Dory Story” and “Butterfly Counting.”

The target age for his books is from kindergarten through Grade 5 in terms of reading skills, but their informational value, or “research level,” is higher.

“We try to write them so parents like to read them, too,” Pallotta said.

A current series of titles is based on comparing the capabilities of various animals in imagined confrontations.

“The really hot series is ‘Who Would Win?’” the author said. Examples include pitting a lion against a tiger. A polar bear versus a grizzly. Or a killer whale (Orca) versus a shark. In the last of these confrontations, he said, the killer whale rams the shark on the side of the head to stun him, “and it’s all over.”

The author continues to present public programs, both in person and over Zoom, based on his books. On Feb. 8, he’ll visit the Helen Keller School in Franklin.

When summer rolls around, however, Pallotta will be back on the South Shore.

“You can find me from Memorial Day to Labor Day on Peggotty Beach,” he said. And he won’t be surprised to find all those cousins there as well.

Robert Knox can be contacted at rc.knox2@gmail.com.