Wellesley Square starts hopping again, as the community works to attract new stores

“It’s been great — we’ve been really well-received here. We love the environment,” Palmer said in an interview. “This is like a downtown, it has a walkability factor, and there is a nice camaraderie with the merchants’ association.”

The pair already had a store in Sudbury, and were planning to open a second location in Wellesley when the pandemic struck. They pressed ahead and opened at 35 Central St. in July 2020; business was so good they recently moved into a space about twice the size at 25 Central St.

Wellesley Square was just the right fit for Laurel Grove, the home decor store Michelle Palmer owns with her daughter, Isabelle Palmer.

A revitalization effort is underway in Wellesley Square, as town officials and local business owners work to strengthen the neighborhood amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a series of storefront closures that began before the health crisis.

About 17 businesses have closed in the neighborhood, including a few before the pandemic, according to Amy Frigulietti, the town’s assistant executive director. Among them were Gap, Peets, and CVS.

But the town and its business community are working closely together to help the square succeed. Already, several new stores have moved in, and the town is taking steps to ease some restrictions on businesses.

“This is our community, we all need to be supportive of one another, and when the businesses thrive and the community feels invested in these businesses, then the whole community thrives,” Frigulietti said. “We are all in this together.”

Frigulietti said the town has worked hard to create a more welcoming environment for the business community, and has built strong relationships with retailers to better understand their needs during the pandemic. Wellesley also has partnered with the Charles River Regional Chamber.

To help restaurants thrive, the town has lifted a rule that required anyone who ordered a drink to get food, and it has eased requirements that limited bar seating to 10 percent of capacity. Now, the number of bar and table seats in a restaurant is reviewed and approved by the town’s Select Board.

The town also received money from the Community Fund for Wellesley to help businesses buy personal protective equipment for reopening, she said. The town provided free parking for about a year during the pandemic and during the holiday season.

Frigulietti said many local businesses faced online competition even before the pandemic, and the health crisis has only increased the importance of the town’s efforts.

“In a way, the pandemic helped that conversation, helped expedite that conversation,” Frigulietti said. “We were highlighting the struggles our businesses were going through.”

Demian Wendrow, the volunteer president of Wellesley Square Merchants’ Association and co-owner of the London Harness and Tumi luggage stores, said small businesses already were facing competition from online stores before the pandemic.

The havoc caused by COVID-19 hit small businesses hard, particularly the economic shutdown that marked the early phase of the health crisis. Even as public health restrictions eased, Wendrow said, it took time for many customers to return.

Wendrow praised the town for working closely with its business community to revitalize Wellesley Square. He hopes the town is able to attract more small businesses to fill the vacancies in the area.

‘No one wants an empty store. ... We are all working together as best as possible and as quickly as possible to get those vacant stores” occupied, Wendrow said. “It’s good and healthy to have a mix of different stores, and I think Wellesley has been a premier area for smaller businesses, and we hope that will continue in the years ahead.”

Melissa Defay and her sister, Sherley Brice, co-own a children’s gymnasium, We Rock the Spectrum — Wellesley, at 34 Central St. Since opening in October, they’ve encountered a community pulling together and supporting one another, Defay said.

“There are a lot of people who pass by, and people love this place,” Defay said. “They love their downtown, and so far people have been very receptive to us. We’ve been happy to be here.”

At Laurel Grove, Palmer said she is optimistic about the future for Wellesley Square, and she hopes more small businesses will be able to move into the neighborhood.

“People come down here for an experience,” Palmer said. “We know our customers.”

