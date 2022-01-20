Atlanta DA requests special grand jury in Trump election inquiry

The distinction of a special grand jury is that it would focus exclusively on the Trump investigation, whereas regular grand juries handle many cases and cannot spend as much time on a single one. The Georgia case is one of two active criminal investigations known to involve the former president and his circle; the other is an examination of his financial dealings by the Manhattan district attorney.

The request from the district attorney in Fulton County, Fani Willis, whose inquiry is seen by legal experts as potentially perilous for the former president, had been expected because crucial witnesses had refused to participate voluntarily — as has been the case with many investigations into Trump’s actions. A grand jury could issue subpoenas compelling them to provide information.

A district attorney in Atlanta on Thursday asked a judge to convene a special grand jury to help investigate former president Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

“The District Attorney’s Office has received information indicating a reasonable probability that the State of Georgia’s administration of elections in 2020, including the State’s election of the President of the United States, was subject to possible criminal disruptions,” Willis wrote in a letter to Christopher Brasher, the chief judge of the Fulton County Superior Court, which was first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

She added, “We have made efforts to interview multiple witnesses and gather evidence, and a significant number of witnesses and prospective witnesses have refused to cooperate with the investigation absent a subpoena requiring their testimony.”

Willis said that Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, was among those who had refused to cooperate without a subpoena.

Her investigation concerns Trump’s actions in the two months between his election loss and Congress’s certification of the results, including a call he made to Raffensperger to pressure him to “find 11,780 votes” — the margin by which Trump lost the state. That was one of a number of steps taken by Trump and his allies to overturn Georgia’s election outcome.

Willis has declined to speak about the specifics of her investigation, but in an interview with the Associated Press earlier this month she confirmed that its scope includes — but is not limited to — a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Raffensperger, a November 2020 phone call between Senator Lindsey Graham and Raffensperger, the abrupt resignation of the US attorney in Atlanta on Jan. 4, 2021, and comments made during December 2020 Georgia legislative committee hearings on the election.

A Trump spokesman has previously dismissed the investigation as a politically motivated “witch hunt.” Graham has also denied any wrongdoing.

In a statement Thursday, Trump said his call to Raffensperger was “perfect.”

“I didn’t say anything wrong in the call, made while I was President on behalf of the United States of America, to look into the massive voter fraud which took place in Georgia,” Trump said. He ended his statement by saying, “No more political witch hunts!”

Federal and state officials have repeatedly said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Georgia or elsewhere in the country during the 2020 election.

An AP investigation into cases of potential voter fraud in Georgia and the five other battleground states where Trump disputed his loss to Joe Biden found fewer than 500 cases.

In Georgia, officials identified 64 potential voter fraud cases, representing 0.54 percent of Biden’s margin of victory in the state. Of those, 31 were determined to be the result of an administrative error or some other mistake.

When asked by e-mail whether Raffensperger would decline to participate without a subpoena, a spokesman sent a transcript of Raffensperger’s Thursday afternoon appearance on Fox News. Raffensperger said his office has cooperated, sending Willis’s team anything they’ve requested, and that he would follow the law and comply if compelled to appear before a grand jury, according to the transcript.

Special grand juries, which are not used often in Georgia, can help in the investigation of complex matters. They do not have the power to return an indictment but can make recommendations to prosecutors on criminal prosecutions.

Willis said the special grand jury is needed because it can serve a term longer than a normal grand jury term. And having a special grand jury would mean that the regular seated grand jury wouldn’t have to deal with this investigation in addition to their regular duties, Willis wrote.

She also asked that a superior court judge be appointed to assist and supervise the special grand jury in its investigation.

In addition to the Georgia inquiry and the one being conducted by the Manhattan district attorney, New York Attorney General Letitia James is leading a civil fraud investigation of Trump’s business empire. She has issued subpoenas seeking interviews with two of his adult children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., and her office previously interviewed Eric Trump.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.