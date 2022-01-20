Representative Jamaal Bowman arrested during voting-rights protest near Capitol, spokesperson says

Marcus Frias, Bowman's director of communications, said the congressman "was arrested alongside at least 20 others, including faith leaders and youth who have been hunger striking for our democracy."

The news comes one day after Senate Republicans rejected an attempt by Democrats to change the chamber's rules, effectively killing a year-long Democratic effort to pass federal voting rights legislation.

WASHINGTON — Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., was arrested Thursday while participating in a voting-rights protest near the Capitol, according to a spokesman.

"Today, Congressman Jamaal Bowman joined a voting rights non-violent direct action at the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol Building and was arrested by the U.S. Capitol Police," Frias said in a statement. "We will provide more information and updates as we gather them."

The Capitol Police said in a statement posted to their Twitter feed that they began making arrests because demonstrators had "started blocking one side of the North Barricade outside the U.S. Capitol" shortly before noon and "refused to move out" after three warnings.

They made a total of 27 arrests for "crowding, obstructing or incommoding" and one arrest for violating a crowd-control regulation, according to the statement. A Capitol Police spokesperson did not specify whether Bowman was among those arrested.

The battle over voting rights has been brewing since Democrats won congressional majorities a year ago as Republican legislatures in 19 states - many spurred by former president Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election - embarked on a campaign to roll back election access.