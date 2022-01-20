Boston figure skating pair in lead after short program at Four Continents event in Estonia

Lu and Mitrofanov were not one of the two pairs nominated to the US Olympic Team for the Beijing Olympics. They

Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov, who train at the Skating Club of Boston and were third at the recent US Championships, placed first in the pairs short program with 68.35 points, three points ahead of Canada’s Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud. Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe are third for the US, a point further back.

TALLINN, Estonia — A Boston-based figure skating pair has the lead after the short program at the Four Continents figure skating championships on Thursday.

The 35-year-old former world champion singles skater Daisuke Takahashi is on track to win a medal for Japan in ice dance with his partner Kana Muramato. They are second after the short dance with 72.43 points as US skaters Caroline Green and Michael Parsons lead with 80.62. Christina Carreira and Antony Ponomarenko are in the bronze medal position for the US with 69.35.

Japan’s Mai Mihara is chasing her second career Four Continents title after landing a triple lutz-triple toe loop combination on her way to scoring 72.62 in the women’s short program ahead of a trio of South Korean skaters. Lee Hae-in is second at 69.97, ahead of Kim Ye-lim with 68.93 and You Young at 67.86.

Mihara won the 2017 Four Continents title and missed out on a place on Japan’s squad for the Beijing Olympics next month after placing fourth at nationals.

Many of the leading skaters from North America and Asia have opted to stay away because of the upcoming Olympics and the coronavirus pandemic. China has not sent a team to the championships and the US and Canada have sent skaters who are not heading to the Olympics.