Bruins beat Capitals but Brad Marchand exits with shoulder injury

Charlie McAvoy, who took a heavy shot off the outside of the leg minutes earlier, fired home a power-play winner with 45 seconds left. It washed away any remaining bitterness from the 7-1 pounding the Bruins took from the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Down two forwards to injuries — one of them Brad Marchand — and after surrendering a pair of leads, the Bruins beat the Capitals, 4-3, on a goal in the final minute on Thursday night at TD Garden.

The winner was set up by Jake DeBrusk, who made the most of his time filling in for Marchand on the No. 1 line.

Rather than force the play, DeBrusk held the puck as he cruised down the left wing, slipping a feed to his pinching defenseman in the slot. McAvoy showed patience, too, holding until he saw a lane and ripping a snapper past Vitek Vanecek’s blocker.

DeBrusk also eventually got credit for a goal in the third period, when the league saw that his shot from the wing deflected in off Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov, rather than Patrice Bergeron. The latter had been given credit for the strike.

The Capitals (22-10-9) tied it 36 seconds afterward, Nicklas Backstrom zipping home a Tom Wilson pass off a Brandon Carlo turnover in the defensive zone.

But McAvoy’s goal gave the Bruins (23-12-2) their ninth win in their last 11 games since Jan. 1. No one is hotter than David Pastrnak, who scored his 17th and 18th goals of the season, at 4:57 of the first and 8:37 of the second.

The Bruins left the ice worried about Marchand, who was in obvious pain after a dirty Garnet Hathaway hit slammed his right shoulder into the glass in the second period. Marchand, who couldn’t raise his arm to celebrate a Pastrnak power-play goal after the incident, was all but done for the night.

The Bruins also lost Anton Blidh to a clean Tom Wilson thump in the first period, and played most of the latter half of the game with 10 forwards.

Other observations from the game:

▪ Coming off a collective no-show against the Hurricanes on Tuesday night, the Bruins fell down, 1-0, at 4:07 of the first period. After McAvoy couldn’t sneak a pass through to Bergeron, the Bruins offered little resistance on the rush, and in their zone. Down low, Derek Forbort didn’t challenge Kuznetsov, who walked in from the left circle and whistled a short-side shot past the ear of Linus Ullmark. The netminder went down and stayed there, and left enough space.

▪ The Bruins answered 50 seconds later. Pastrnak scored the first of his two on a two-on-three rush with running mate Taylor Hall. Pastrnak drove to the net, turned and was ready to shoot, after dropping it to Hall. Both defenders, Nick Jensen and Martin Fehervary, stayed with Hall, who fed it brilliantly through.

▪ A high Wilson hit on Blidh, with 4:33 left in the first, stopped the game. Wilson lined up Blidh, who dropped a pass to Erik Haula, and nailed him shoulder to chest. Blidh returned to the room for evaluation. He did not look ready for a hit from the 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pound Capitals battleship. Blidh, who did not return, skated five shifts for 3:26.

▪ McAvoy got a lick in near the end of the first. He wheeled around the Capitals’ net on the forecheck and laid out Trevor van Riemsdyk, who was ready and still got flattened.

▪ The Bruins’ concern level spiked at 6:48 of the second when Hathaway, who regularly crosses the line in these games, hammered Brad Marchand into the boards after the puck was gone. Marchand skated a couple more shifts but was ruled out for the third period.

Marchand’s right shoulder took the brunt of the impact. Hathaway off for interference, Marchand was on the ice to start the power play, but the Bruins’ leading scorer (43 points) departed for the locker room after his shift. On the bench he was doubled over, touching the front of his shoulder. He returned to the bench and looked to be in discomfort, wincing and holding an ice bag under his shoulder pad. He returned for one shift, engaging in one battle in the corner, and returned to the room for good.

He skated 13 shifts for 8:54.

▪ To end the Hathaway penalty, Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead. After Washington’s shorthanded bid bounced off the end boards, Matt Grzelcyk looked up and saw Pastrnak sneaking away. Grzelcyk’s stretch pass sprung Pastrnak, who tucked a rebound of his initial shot at 8:37 of the second. It was Pastrnak’s 10th goal in 10 games, the most since Jan. 1.

▪ Pastrnak, whose playmaking game was on point, too — he passed Urho Vaakanainen into a look — now has a 10-4–14 line since Bruce Cassidy’s top-six shakeup.

▪ Killing a penalty after Craig Smith tripped Hathaway — not quite a measure of revenge — the Bruins were down two penalty-killing left wings (Blidh and Marchand). Haula paired with Bergeron on the PK. The success continued.

Washington went 0 for 4 on the power play through two periods, with two shots on net. The Bruins had two shorthanded shots of their own, while blocking three Capitals tries. The Capitals had all six shot attempts on the first man-advantage, and zero on their other three.

▪ DeBrusk, guilty of keeping his feet still on the attack and letting off the gas in the defensive zone, found himself on a breakaway late in the second. He had a clean break-in from the red line, after stealing the puck at his blue line. Vanecek made the save.

▪ After Vanecek’s big stop, Ullmark allowed a leaky one to tie the game at 2. He was unable to come up with a snap shot from Lars Eller, who was streaking down the left side. Ullmark waved his trapper at it, but the puck nicked the webbing and scraped under the crossbar at 16:12, setting up the third.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.