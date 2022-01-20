EMass boys’ hockey: Bishop Feehan’s Thomas Franzosa headlines Players of the Week

Dominic Boccelli, Ashland — The senior captain and forward accounted for all the Clockers’ scoring Wednesday with a hat trick and assist in a 4-1 nonleague win over Abington.
Brady Butler, Hopedale/Milford — A junior from Milford, Butler netted his 100th career point as part of a hat trick in Saturday’s 7-0 win over Oakmont. Butler (13-9—22 in nine games) also had a goal Monday vs. Worcester, and two goals and an assist Wednesday vs. Grafton/Blackstone Valley as the Raiders improved to 9-0.
Thomas Franzosa, Bishop Feehan — In leading the Shamrocks to the Travis Roy Junior Beanpot title, the junior forward had a hat trick vs. Newton North and added a goal in the championship win over Brookline. Franzosa also scored the tying goal Monday vs. Bishop Fenwick.
Advertisement
David Saia, Everett/Revere — A junior right wing, Saia had a huge game with four goals and two assists in the Crimson Tide’s victory Saturday against Greater Boston League rival Lynn.
Davis Sullivan, Somerset Berkley — Sullivan had four goals and an assist against Apponequet, and added a goal and assist vs. Taunton as the Raiders won three games to improve to 7-0.
Owen Watson, Catholic Memorial — The sophomore from Newton stepped between the pipes for the shorthanded Knights, allowing one goal with two shutouts in a span of three games — wins over Natick and Falmouth, and a 1-1 tie with Xaverian.
Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.