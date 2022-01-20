EMass boys’ hockey: Bishop Feehan’s Thomas Franzosa headlines Players of the Week

Dominic Boccelli, Ashland — The senior captain and forward accounted for all the Clockers’ scoring Wednesday with a hat trick and assist in a 4-1 nonleague win over Abington.

Brady Butler, Hopedale/Milford — A junior from Milford, Butler netted his 100th career point as part of a hat trick in Saturday’s 7-0 win over Oakmont. Butler (13-9—22 in nine games) also had a goal Monday vs. Worcester, and two goals and an assist Wednesday vs. Grafton/Blackstone Valley as the Raiders improved to 9-0.

Thomas Franzosa, Bishop Feehan — In leading the Shamrocks to the Travis Roy Junior Beanpot title, the junior forward had a hat trick vs. Newton North and added a goal in the championship win over Brookline. Franzosa also scored the tying goal Monday vs. Bishop Fenwick.