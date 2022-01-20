fb-pixel Skip to main content
mlb

Former Red Sox outfielder Rusney Castillo attempts a comeback, signs minor-league deal with Nationals

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated January 20, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Rusney Castillo appeared in 99 games for the Red Sox.Barry Chin

Former Red Sox outfielder Rusney Castillo signed a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals earlier this month.

Castillo, 34, signed a seven-year, $72.5 million deal with the Red Sox in 2014, but never really panned out, appearing in 99 games over three seasons, batting .262 with seven home runs, last appearing in the majors in 2016.

He was taken off the big league roster so his salary would no longer counted toward their payroll for luxury tax purposes. But that loophole was closed in the next collective bargaining agreement, so if he was added to the big league roster, only to be outrighted again, his average annual salary would still be taxable. So Castillo spent his remaining time with the organization playing for Pawtucket, where he played 467 games and hit .293 with a .761 OPS and 42 home runs.

Advertisement

In 2021, he signed with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles of Japan’s Pacific League.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video