Jaeden Greenleaf eclipses 2,000 career points for Cape Cod Academy boys’ basketball in home win over Dennis-Yarmouth

Already the career scoring leader on the Cape, for boys and girls, the 6-foot guard from Buzzards Bay has a reputation for big performances. So the local basketball community knew it wasn’t a matter of if he would reach 2,000 — but when and where.

The anticipation began mounting the past few weeks once Cape Cod Academy senior Jaeden Greenleaf surpassed 1,900 career points.

Senior Jaeden Greenleaf now stands alone in record book at Cape Cod Academy with 2,001 career points -- and counting.

The answer came Thursday night, on his home court in Osterville, when Greenleaf hit the double grand total with his determined 34-point performance in a 79-50 Cape & Islands victory over Dennis-Yarmouth.

He made history on his final bucket of the night — a deep 3-pointer launched 4 feet behind the arc —to raise his career total to 2,001 midway through the fourth quarter.

“The last two 3′s, I just knew they were going in. They just felt good to me,” said Greenleaf, who drained three triples during the fourth quarter as the unbeaten Seawolves (7-0) pulled away.

“It was great to have my family here, my friends, my coaches, my teachers. This is a big accomplishment, it’s crazy.”

Greenleaf is the 77th player in state history to reach 2,000. He said the number first entered his mind after he netting his 1,000 point as a sophomore. Once he passed 2006 Chatham graduate Christian Messersmith (1,713) last winter to become the career scoring leader on the Cape, his attention turned to 2,000.

“I knew I had 2,000 in me,” he said.

Reaching the landmark took a lot of work, especially Thursday night.

Greenleaf missed his first three shots and went scoreless during the first quarter before entering the box score with a quick 7 points in the opening minutes of the second.

His teammates began feeding Greenleaf with more frequency as the team’s lead over D-Y (3-5) increased and the game wore on. He scored 13 points in the second quarter, 10 in the third and 14 in the fourth, shooting 8 of 18 from the floor and 12 of 16 from the free-throw line.

“It’s been difficult to manage, I’m not going to lie to you,” Cape Cod Academy coach Adam Rose said of the journey to 2,000.

“I wanted it to be over for the way we like to play as a team, our team philosophy. You can get away from that when you have a young man who’s doing something he’s doing because the teammates want to get him the ball.”

Rose was thrilled Greenleaf was able to accomplish the feat on his home court where he’s made so many memories since joining the varsity as an eighth-grader.

“I’ve said it from the beginning, he’s the architect,” Rose said. “He’s been with me five of the six years that I’ve been here and I don’t know what CCA basketball is without Jaeden Greenleaf. It’s going to be different without him, but I’m very excited to see where he goes for his next step.”

D-Y senior David Azor had a team-high 12 points for the Dolphins. Sophomores Trey Merritt (15 points) and Kelvin Danforth (13 points, 10 rebounds) both had strong performances for CCA.

Everett 72, Medford 40 — Roger Vasquez and John Monexant tossed in 19 points apiece and Steve Cordero had 14 as the Crimson Tide (8-2) cruised to the Greater Boston League win.

Lynn English 67, Malden 56 — Freshman Denzell Guillen (26 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists), Lewel Beato (10 points, 6 assists), and Jesse Maggs (11 points, 8 rebounds) powered the Bulldogs (7-2) to the Greater Boston League win.

Norwood 66, Walpole 54 — Junior guard Noah Beaudet scored 30 points for the 18th-ranked Mustangs (7-0) in the nonleague win over former Bay State Conference rival Walpole.

Scituate 56, Hanover 55 — Senior Keegan Sullivan (17 points, 7 assists, 5 steals) and and sophomore Michael Porter (12 points) paced the Sailors (8-2) to the Patriot League win.

South Shore Voc-Tech 59, Norfolk Aggie 49 — Brandon LaFleur (18 points) and Jesse Lyons (16 points) led the Vikings (2-3, 2-0 MAC) to a Mayflower Athletics league win against the Rams.

Girls’ basketball

Dennis-Yarmouth 76, Cape Cod Academy 38 — The Dolphins ran their record to 6-0 behind 14 points apiece from Savannah Azoff and Chloe Azoff in the Cape & Islands win.

Lynn Classical 52, Chelsea 19 — Freshman guard Keisha Perez scored 11 points to lift the visiting Rams (8-1) to a Greater Boston League victory.

Mt. Alvernia 54, Rising Tide Charter 39 — Senior Leah O’Brien tallied 20 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals as the Mustangs (2-5) picked up the win at home.

Salem Academy 41, Excel Academy 15 — Cindy Shehu led Salem Academy (7-3) with 28 points in the nonleague win.

Boys’ hockey

Shawsheen 4, Hamilton-Wenham 2 — Sophomore Rolland Spengler netted his first varsity goal in the third period to lift the Rams (7-2) to the nonleague win at Hallenborg Pavillion in Billerica. Junior forward Brady Darcey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter, and sophomore Liam Milne also tallied in the nonleague matchup.

St. John’s Prep 2, Reading 1 — Junior forward Ben McGilvray scored the deciding goal at Burbank Arena for the top-ranked Eagles (8-1) in the nonconference battle of top 20 programs. Senior goalie Payton Palladino earned the win with 15 saves.

Winchester 2, BC High 1 — Junior forward Max Tong tied the game 37 seconds into the third period, and senior defenseman Liam Doherty picked the top right corner for the overtime winner, as Winchester (7-2-0) took the nonleague win at O’Brien Arena.

Girls’ hockey

Hanover 3, Scituate 2 — Junior captain and forward Meredith DeCoste, and sophomore forwards Caitlin Fortuna and Eva Kelliher each scored for the Hawks (4-3-1) to take the Patriot League win at Zapustas Rink.

Milton 8, Stoughton 1 — Junior forward Kerry Balerna and senior captain Anna Radley scored two goals apiece for the Wildcats (1-7-0) for a nonleague win at the Canton Ice House, their first of the season.

