Northeastern goalie Devon Levi, Boston College forward Jack McBain invited to join Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey team

Last week, Team USA announced its 25-man roster , with 15 members playing in college, including McBain’s BC teammates, Marc McLaughlin of Billerica and junior defenseman Drew Helleson . Harvard forwards Nick Abruzzese and Sean Farrell of Hopkinton were also named to Team USA, as was Boston University goalie Drew Commesso of Norwell.

Northeastern goalie Devon Levi and Boston College forward Jack McBain have been invited to join Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey team, according to Hockey East sources. Both are expected to accept and suit up for next month’s Winter Games in Beijing. Team Canada is expected to announce its full roster in the coming days.

Levi has been on a tear. After missing last season with an injury suffered at the World Juniors, Levi has a nation-leading nine shutouts and a .955 save percentage, and he has been named to the Mike Richter Award watch list. Nine shutouts is the third-most by an NCAA goaltender in a season. The record is 12 by Greg Gardner for Niagara in 1999-2000.

Levi was selected by the Florida Panthers in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft, but his rights were traded to the Buffalo Sabres last summer.

Jack McBain has a career high 13 goals and 11 assists for Boston College this season. Winslow Townson/Associated Press

McBain has 13 goals and 11 assists for a career high in points, and he has more than doubled his career high in goals. He has missed the last four games with an injury, but the last time he was on the ice he took MVP honors at the Ledyard Classic on Dec. 31 after scoring twice each in wins over Mercyhurst and Dartmouth. That performance earned him Hockey East player of the week honors.

The 6-foot-4-inch senior was drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Weekend plans

It will be a busy weekend as the season almost exclusively shifts to league play.

UMass Lowell (13-3-3), in first place for Hockey East, will take on a Merrimack squad that has won three straight, including a weekend sweep of Providence, to improve to 10-10-1.

River Hawks goalie Owen Savory continues to put up impressive numbers with a 12-1-2 record, 1.52 GAA, and a .940 save percentage that is third-best in the nation. UMass Lowell has won five in a row and is ranked 10th nationally. Andre Lee is the only goal-scorer in double digits with 11 to go with four assists. Carl Berglund leads the team in points with four goals and 12 assists.

Merrimack split goaltending duties last weekend against Providence. Hugo Ollas, a 6-8 freshman from Sweden, made a career-high 34 saves in the 3-2 win on Friday, and sophomore Zachary Borgiel recorded 33 saves in a 2-1 win at Providence on Saturday. They were named Hockey East co-goaltenders of the week and and each have five wins.

Junior defenseman Declan Carlisle had a goal in each game, including the winner Friday, to take conference player of the week honors and now leads Hockey East with a plus-17 rating and 46 blocked shots.

The battle for the Merrimack Valley begins Friday night at Merrimack at 7 and concludes Saturday at Lowell at 6:05 p.m.

After having its three-game winning streak snapped in a 3-0 loss at No. 1 Quinnipiac last week, Harvard (8-5-1) returns home for a pair of ECAC games, facing St. Lawrence on Friday and Clarkson on Saturday. Abruzzese is averaging 1.50 points per game (tops in the nation) with 21 points (5-16—21) in 14 games.

BU (10-9-3) will look to extend its four-game winning streak when it hosts Vermont this weekend for a pair of games at Agganis Arena. The Terriers are also working on a seven-game unbeaten streak (6-0-1), the second-longest active streak in the country.

Northeastern (16-5-1) and UMass (10-6-2) managed to overcome injuries at forward to stay near the top of the conference standings in the first half of the season. Both are starting to get some reinforcements and will face off in a home-and-home series beginning Friday at Amherst at 7 p.m. (NESN), followed by the rematch at 7:30 p.m. at Matthews Arena (NESN+). UMass had last weekend off after getting swept at Michigan, while the Huskies are coming off a 4-0 win at Vermont Tuesday night in a game that was rescheduled from earlier in the season.

Like Providence (15-9-1), BC enters the weekend series between the teams trying to snap a losing streak. The Eagles (10-9-3) have lost four in a row, including a sweep by New Hampshire, followed by an 8-2 throttling at Notre Dame Wednesday night. The Friars added some size along the blue line earlier this month, bringing in 6-7 defenseman Taige Harding, a third-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021.









