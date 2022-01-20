Return of Nick Foligno leaves Oskar Steen as the Bruins’ odd man out vs. Capitals

Yet to be determined is how Steen will handle being a healthy scratch after his recent run of solid play. He had a goal and two assists in four games after being recalled for a Jan. 2 game in Detroit. He has had zeroes in his last five.

“We had a few different candidates we discussed,” said Cassidy, whose third and fourth lines struggled against the Hurricanes on Tuesday. “Oskar, like everybody, wasn’t at his best the other night. But he’s played well for us. It was a tough decision.”

There’s nothing wrong with Oskar Steen’s game, according to Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, but the expected return of Nick Foligno had the 23-year-old set to watch Thursday’s game against the Capitals from the ninth floor of TD Garden.

“I don’t expect it to be long term,” said Cassidy. “We liked his play, like his energy. Nice to have some youth in there, but again we sorted through a couple of candidates and fell on him … like a lot of young guys you find out if they’re where they’re at mentally in that regard.”

A spot in Saturday’s matinee (3 p.m.) against Nashville wasn’t promised.

Steen had a good run with Foligno and Charlie Coyle earlier this month, when Foligno was healthy (and playing his natural left wing spot, with Jake DeBrusk on the COVID list). However, Foligno, who missed the previous five games with an undisclosed lower-body injury, was returning as the No. 3 right wing. It’s sensible for the Bruins to keep DeBrusk, who has a standing trade request, as the No. 3 left wing rather than scratching him.

Another option for Steen would be No. 4 right wing, but the more established Curtis Lazar is there. If Lazar moved to center because of an injury or ineffectiveness, Steen could slide in.

Cassidy said he told Steen to “watch [Thursday’s] game from up there and take a breather and our intention is to get you back in there,” he said. “It’s not like we’re disappointed in your play. I know it’s dropped a little bit of late, but not to the point where we don’t think you can help us win.”

The right call

Urho Vaakanainen accepted it, after seeing the replay: his shot from the point last Wednesday against Montreal actually did hit Curtis Lazar in front of the net. His would-be first NHL goal was properly overturned.

“A little disappointing,” he said. “You have photos and everything. I got the puck. Just have to do it again.”

Vaakanainen (0-4–4 in six games on emergency recall) was scheduled to be in the lineup on Thursday with Mike Reilly stuck in COVID protocol. The 23-year-old Finn has been more focused on moving his feet, and the puck, and defending well rather than scoring. His confidence has been rising, so maybe puck luck will follow.

“I’ve been playing pretty good hockey this whole year,” he said.

“He’ll have more opportunities,” Cassidy said. “Urho’s not a big-time goal-scorer, so I don’t think he’s going to be overly rattled by it, but it is your first NHL goal. That’s something every kid dreams about.”

There wasn’t much discussion in the Bruins’ room after Vaakanainen’s first goal was taken away.

“No, I don’t think there’s much to say,” Cassidy said. “Everybody gave it to ‘Lazer.’ We were teasing him that he ran right over to the ref to claim the goal, he was upset about that.”

Other notes

Linus Ullmark was scheduled to start in goal, looking for his seventh win in a row (6-0-0, .908 save percentage in that stretch) ... Trent Frederic and John Moore remained out of the lineup with upper body injuries ... The Capitals are without Melrose-raised forward Conor Sheary and defenseman John Carlson (COVID protocol) and defenseman Dmitry Orlov (two-game suspension for kneeing).

