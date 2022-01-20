Revolution goalie Matt Turner reportedly drawing interest from Premier League’s Arsenal

After posting a breakout season in 2021 both at the club and international level, Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner is reportedly drawing interest from an English Premier League team.
According to a report from ESPN soccer analyst and former Revolution forward Taylor Twellman, Arsenal has “put in a strong bid” for Turner.
Turner, 27, is training with the US men’s national team in Arizona as part of its January camp ahead of three World Cup qualifying games. The Revolution are in preseason camp ahead of the team’s first competitive game of 2022: A round of 16 CONCACAF Champions League matchup with AS Cavaly on Feb. 15.
Having once gone undrafted in Major League Soccer, Turner rose to become the 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. He made his international debut in January of 2020, then quickly became a fixture for the US in net. He started each game of the team’s victorious run through the Gold Cup during the summer — winning the tournament award for top goalkeeper — and concluded the year by playing in multiple World Cup qualifiers.
On the club level, Turner helped the Revolution set an MLS record for most points in a regular season and win the Supporters’ Shield.
Arsenal has starting goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and backup Bernd Leno.
With the January transfer window open for English clubs, a potential deal could mean Turner leaves before New England’s season begins.
The Revolution have Turner as the team’s first choice, with Brad Knighton and Earl Edwards Jr. behind him on the depth chart. New England also recently selected goalkeeper Jacob Jackson 24th overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.