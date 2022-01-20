Revolution goalie Matt Turner reportedly drawing interest from Premier League’s Arsenal

After posting a breakout season in 2021 both at the club and international level, Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner is reportedly drawing interest from an English Premier League team.

According to a report from ESPN soccer analyst and former Revolution forward Taylor Twellman, Arsenal has “put in a strong bid” for Turner.

Turner, 27, is training with the US men’s national team in Arizona as part of its January camp ahead of three World Cup qualifying games. The Revolution are in preseason camp ahead of the team’s first competitive game of 2022: A round of 16 CONCACAF Champions League matchup with AS Cavaly on Feb. 15.