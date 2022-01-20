Triston Casas headlines Red Sox prospects invited to Fort Myers for Winter Warmup

However, because of the lockout imposed by MLB owners, members of the team’s 40-man roster cannot be invited to participate. Thus, prospects such as Jarren Duran (No. 4 in the system), Brayan Bello (5), Jeter Downs (6), Byran Mata (8), Josh Winckowski (9), and Jay Groome (10) will not be involved in the program.

The group includes first baseman Triston Casas (ranked by Baseball America as the No. 2 prospect in the Sox organization and No. 19 overall), second baseman Nick Yorke (3/31), and corner infielder Blaze Jordan (No. 7 in the Red Sox organization).

While the Red Sox’ traditional Rookie Development Program will not take place for the second straight year, the team will have 28 minor leaguers — including some of the organization’s top prospects — assemble at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla., for instruction from January 24-28.

With that group of near big league-ready contributors unavailable, the Sox invited chiefly top prospects and/or newcomers to the organization who finished 2021 in full-season, Low-A or above.

Included in that group are slugger Alex Binelas and middle infielder David Hamilton, both of whom were acquired from the Brewers (along with Jackie Bradley Jr.) for Hunter Renfroe in December as well as minor league Rule 5 selections Brian Keller and Austin Lambright.

The team opted not to invite top prospect Marcelo Mayer, the shortstop taken in the first round of the 2022 draft, given that he’s never played above the Florida Complex League level.

The top pitching prospects in the group are lefthanders Chris Murphy and Brandon Walter. Murphy dominated at times after his late-season promotion to Double-A Portland, twice getting recognized as the Pitcher of the Week at that level, while Walter had one of the most dramatic breakout seasons by a Red Sox minor league pitcher in years. Both are likely to open 2022 in Double-A Portland.

The Winter Warm-Up will run from January 24-28 and will include strength training, conditioning, and on- and off-field instruction to prepare for spring training and the 2022 season.

Here is a complete list of invitees:

Outfielders (3)

Tyler Dearden

Nick Decker

Gilberto Jimenez

Catchers (4)

Kole Cottam

Jaxx Groshans

Nathan Hickey

Stephen Scott

Infielders (9)

Alex Binelas

Brainer Bonaci

Triston Casas

David Hamilton

Blaze Jordan

Christian Koss

Matthew Lugo

Ceddanne Rafaela

Nick Yorke

Pitchers (12)

LHP Brendan Cellucci

RHP Michael Feliz

RHP Franklin German

RHP Brian Keller

RHP Zack Kelly

LHP Austin Lambright

LHP Chris Murphy

RHP A.J. Politi

RHP Chase Shugart

LHP Brandon Walter

RHP Thaddeus Ward

LHP Jeremy Wu-Yelland

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.