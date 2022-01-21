10 classical events to catch live this season

HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY Artistic director Harry Christophers, approaching the conclusion of his tenure at the helm of this venerable period instrument ensemble, features two of its core composers in a program devoted to Haydn’s “Drum Roll” Symphony and “Theresienmesse”; and Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with soloist Aisslinn Nosky. Jan. 28 and 30. Symphony Hall. handelandhaydn.org

BOSTON SYMPHONY CHAMBER PLAYERS The BSO’s elite chamber troupe gives the world premiere of Michael Gandolfi’s “Cantata” alongside works by Bartok and Dvorak ( Jan 23, 3 p.m. Jordan Hall ) and follows it with Yehudi Wyner’s recently premiered “Concord 7″ on a program of works by Mozart and Hindemith ( Feb. 20, 3 p.m. Jordan Hall ). www.bso.org

RECITALISTS The winter slate of concerts includes promising recitals by the eloquent pianist Ya-Fei Chuang, playing works by Ravel, Liszt, Chopin and C.P.E. Bach (Jan. 29, 8 p.m. Jordan Hall. chineseperformingarts.net) and the swiftly rising violinist Randall Goosby, playing music by Florence Price, William Dawson, Dvorak, and Grieg (Feb. 13, 4 p.m. All Saints Church in Dorchester. ahchambermusic.org).

DANISH STRING QUARTET This omnivorous Scandinavian foursome, while breaking down stereotypes, has also made some of the most compelling chamber recordings in recent memory. Here is a chance to catch them live performing Schubert’s towering G-major Quartet, a vertiginous peak of the quartet literature. In keeping with their own tradition, the Danes will also offer a selection of folk music. Jan. 30, 4 p.m. First Church in Cambridge. celebrityseries.org

STILE ANTICO The celebrated Renaissance vocal ensemble returns to the Boston Early Music Festival with a curated program entitled “Toward the Dawn: A musical journey from evening to sunrise,” featuring works by Taverner, Allegri, and others. Feb. 18, 8 p.m. St. Paul Church in Cambridge. bemf.org

A FAR CRY The city’s most imaginative chamber orchestra has an intriguing program of works by Boccherini, Caroline Shaw, and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Feb. 5 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Jamaica Plain; Feb. 7 at Longy’s Pickman Hall. afarcry.org

BOSTON MODERN ORCHESTRA PROJECT Celebrating its 25th anniversary season, BMOP returns to live music-making by “Pulling Out All the Stops.” That’s also the title of its organ-centered program in Symphony Hall, featuring works by Bach, Messiaen, Stephen Paulus, and Joseph Jongen. Feb. 18, 8 p.m. bmop.org

CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR Drawn to the extremes of the literature, Taylor is a don’t-bother-trying-this-at-home kind of pianist, and here he embarks on a multi-program survey of Liszt’s extraordinary transcriptions of all nine Beethoven Symphonies. Love them? Hate them? Regardless, you will not encounter another series of recitals devoted to this complete cycle anytime soon. Feb. 27, 1:30 p.m. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. gardnermuseum.org

WOZZECK For fans of operatic modernism, here is the most keenly anticipated BSO program of the season — maybe of the last several seasons: Andris Nelsons leads the orchestra in two concert performances of Alban Berg’s landmark expressionist masterpiece, with a stellar cast headed by soprano Christine Goerke as Marie, and Bo Skovhus in the title role. March 10 and 12, 8 p.m. Symphony Hall. bso.org

BOSTON PHILHARMONIC Conductor Benjamin Zander has devoted a major portion of his life’s work to probing the depths of the symphonies of Gustav Mahler. Here he leads his orchestra, the Chorus Pro Musica, and mezzo-soprano Susan Platts in the colossal Third, Mahler’s mystically vast paean to nature itself. April 8, 8 p.m. Symphony Hall. bostonphil.org

Some performances will have digital streaming options available. Please see the listed websites for details.

JEREMY EICHLER

