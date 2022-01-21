10 concerts sure to crank up the heat this winter

CÉCILE MCLORIN SALVANT In her 2018 NPR Tiny Desk Concert , Grammy winner, voice of Chanel, and certified genius (courtesy of the MacArthur Foundation) Salvant whips her voice — which marries Billie Holiday’s timbre to Ella Fitzgerald’s precision and control, just for starters — through enough different modes that she lands on avant-garde Broadway rhythmic discordance. Then she begins her second song. Feb. 5, 8 p.m. Berklee Performance Center. 617-266-1400, berklee.edu/BPC

RACHAEL & VILRAY Within the confines of Lake Street Dive, singer Rachael Price typically uses her jazz-honed alto in the service of a crisp rock/R&B throwback hybrid. But partnered with guitarist Vilray, she more fully unleashes the swinging side of her voice for a playful take on pre-rock pop. Jan. 30, 6:30 and 9 p.m. City Winery. 617-933-8047, citywinery.com

THE WARNING Heavy but not quite metallic, the power trio consisting of Mexico’s Villarreal sisters play with a serious intent; you don’t build your discography on songs called “Choke,” “Disciple,” and “Evolve” without committing. But they also add something a lot of hard rock bands overlook: a sense of glee, the feeling that they’re jazzed by their own aggressive riffage. Feb. 7, 7 p.m. Brighton Music Hall. 617-562-8801, crossroadspresents.com

Dua Lipa comes to TD Garden on Feb. 18. Ethan Miller/Getty

DUA LIPA On paper, the timing of the COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t have been worse for a pop star about to release an album that demands to be danced to. And still “Future Nostalgia” was so good that it catapulted Dua Lipa to the next level regardless. The singer’s two-years-delayed coronation tour is sure to be a glorious release of pent-up energy, both Lipa’s and the audience’s. Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m. TD Garden. 617-624-1000, tdgarden.com

ANAÏS MITCHELL Mitchell spent so much of the last decade working to bring her folk opera “Hadestown” to Broadway that it was easy to forget how affecting her cracked-doll voice can be when put to her own incisive material. With a Tony and a Grammy to show for her troubles, she’ll take the Berklee stage with songs from her first album of original material in 10 years. Feb. 18, 8 p.m. Berklee Performance Center. 617-266-1400, berklee.edu/BPC

MARINA The artsy Welsh popster is all over the place: She can be at turns ridiculous, moving, obvious, whip-smart, sheer hogwash, and grand, brilliant spectacle. That makes her a lot more interesting than most other artists who stay in one place to play it safe. Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m. Orpheum Theatre. 617-482-0106, crossroadspresents.com

Lauren Alaina performs at the Paradise on March 2. Justin Ford/Getty Images for Cameo

LAUREN ALAINA While Scotty McCreery, the deep-voiced country singer that she lost to on “American Idol,” has followed the easy path of mawkish sentimentality, Alaina’s country hits have quietly pulled off something harder: honest sentimentality. Her biggest songs are all duets, but she’s best on her own, free from the boys. March 2, 7 p.m. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, crossroadspresents.com

IT WAS 50 YEARS AGO TODAY: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES’ “RUBBER SOUL” & “REVOLVER” Lotta Beatles tribute acts in the world. Not a lot that feature pop polymath Todd Rundgren, yacht-rock icon Christopher Cross, Joey Molland from the Beatles-adjacent Badfinger, and Denny Laine, the only permanent member of Wings whose last name wasn’t McCartney. It’s Ringo’s All-Starr Band, minus Ringo. March 9, 8 p.m. Chevalier Theatre, Medford. 781-391-7469, chevaliertheatre.com

JAZMINE SULLIVAN The past decade has seen Sullivan frustratingly struggle to make much of an impact on the R&B charts (and miss the Hot 100 entirely), but last year’s critically adored and awards-festooned “Heaux Tales” shows that that was our problem, not hers. Given the five- and six-year gaps she takes between records, see her while you can. March 16, 7 p.m. House of Blues. 888-693-2583, houseofblues.com/boston

GIRL IN RED, HOLLY HUMBERSTONE A double bill of dreamy, vulnerable indie pop, with Norway’s girl in red walking the more glitch-laden side of the street while Brit Humberstone could easily serve as an emergency backup Phoebe Bridgers. Expect yearning. March 18, 7 p.m. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, crossroadspresents.com

