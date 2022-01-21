10 TV shows to watch while we’re waiting out winter

“We Need to Talk About Cosby” A lot of us would prefer not to talk about the one-time “America’s Dad” whose conviction for aggravated indecent assault was vacated last year. But W. Kamau Bell goes there in this four-part docu-series, talking to comedians, journalists, and the women Cosby is accused of assaulting. In the preview, he asks, “What do we do with everything we knew about Bill Cosby, and what we know now?” (Showtime, Jan. 30)

“The Afterparty” It’s a whodunit, it’s a broad comedy, it’s two, two, two genres at once. There’s murder at a high school reunion and all of the guests are held and questioned by Tiffany Haddish’s cop. Each of the eight episodes is shown from a different character’s point of view, as on “The Affair.” The promising cast also features Sam Richardson, Ilana Glazer, Ben Schwartz, Zoë Chao, Dave Franco, and Ike Barinholtz. (Apple TV+, Jan. 28)

Advertisement

“Pam & Tommy” C’mon, you know you want to. This eight-episode miniseries gives us a bit of Internet viral history, looking back at that time a sex tape made by Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee got leaked to the public. Developed by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, it stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the celeb couple. Also in the cast: Rogen, Taylor Schilling, Nick Offerman, Andrew Dice Clay, and Jason Mantzoukas (as, no kidding, Lee’s penis). (Hulu, Feb. 2)

“Murderville” This six-episode series is newfangled, and possibly a lot of fun. Will Arnett stars as a homicide detective who has a new murder to solve in each episode. The twist is that he’ll have a different partner for each crime, and the actors playing the partners — including Ken Jeong, Conan O’Brien, Sharon Stone, and Kumail Nanjiani — won’t be scripted. (Netflix, Feb. 3)

Noah Emmerich and Uma Thurman star in the thriller "Suspicion," premiering Feb. 4. Apple TV+

“Suspicion” Uma Thurman and Noah Emmerich (Stan from “The Americans”) star in this eight-episode suspense drama, which is enough to get me in the door. Adapted from the Israeli series “False Flag,” it has a group of strangers on the run after being accused of kidnapping the son of a wealthy media magnate. (Apple TV+, Feb. 4)

Advertisement

“Inventing Anna” Shonda Rhimes is the force behind this miniseries, which is based on the New York magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People.” Delvey, a scam artist, fooled high society by pretending to be a German heiress. Using a strange accent, Julia Garner from “Ozark” stars, with Anna Chlumsky as the journalist chasing her story. (Netflix, Feb. 11)

“Law & Order” Is it “ching ching,” or “ka-ching”? Apparently 20 seasons and 6,000 spinoffs were not enough, and the seminal crime procedural that left the air in 2010 is returning for another round. Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, and Hugh Dancy are the newcomers, and Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson are the returnees. (NBC, Feb. 24)

“The Dropout” This timely eight-episode miniseries profiles Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, recently convicted of defrauding investors. Amanda Seyfried (who replaced Kate McKinnon) plays Holmes, who is facing up to 20 years in federal prison. We watch her journey from bedazzling billionaire to white-collar villain, with a cast that includes Naveen Andrews, William H. Macy, Stephen Fry, Laurie Metcalf, Alan Ruck, and Sam Waterston. (Hulu, March 3)

Samuel L. Jackson in "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” premiering March 11. APPLE TV+

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” Samuel L. Jackson stars in this miniseries adaptation of Walter Mosley’s 2010 novel. He plays a lonely man in his 90s, sinking slowly but surely into dementia, who gets an unexpected opportunity to look back clearly over his life and explore the truth behind the death of his grand-nephew. Dominique Fishback and Walton Goggins also star. (Apple TV+, March 11)

Advertisement

“Welcome to Flatch” Paul Feig of “Freaks and Geeks” and “Bridesmaids” is behind this comedy, which is based on the British sitcom “This Country.” It’s a mockumentary about the daily lives of a bunch of rural eccentrics, and it stars Seann William Scott, Aya Cash, Chelsea Holmes, and Sam Straley. The new “Parks and Recreation”? (Fox, March 17)

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.