Boston Calling announces 2022 lineup with headliners Foo Fighters, the Strokes, Metallica

“We are so thrilled to bring Boston Calling back, and we cannot thank our loyal fans enough as we navigated the pandemic,” said Boston Calling Events co-founder and CEO Brian Appel in a statement. “This year’s lineup is particularly special for us. It not only signifies a return to the things we love, but it also celebrates some of the world’s most renowned acts, exciting up-and comers, and Boston’s talented music scene.”

Joining headliners the Foo Fighters, who were announced over the spring , are the Strokes and Metallica, plus more than 50 artists including Rüfüs Du Sol, Weezer, HAIM, Glass Animals, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Avril Lavigne, Black Pumas, Modest Mouse, Goose, Cheap Trick, Oliver Tree, EARTHGANG, Orville Peck, The Struts, and many more.

Boston Calling has released the full lineup of performers for its three-day festival set to take place Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29, at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston.

Boston Calling canceled both its 2020 and 2021 festivals because of the pandemic.

The Foo Fighters will headline the festival on Friday, the Strokes on Saturday, and Metallica will close out Boston Calling on Sunday.

On Thursday, Rage Against the Machine announced that it would no longer be headlining the 2022 festival. The band postponed all shows on the first leg of its upcoming tour, including the Boston festival.

In its statement, Boston Calling highlighted some of the “new sounds” to look out for this year, including Ripe, Japanese Breakfast, KennyHoopla, Paris Jackson, Cults, Celisse, The Backseat Lovers, Sudan Archives, Peach Tree Rascals, Hinds, Grandson, Horsegirl, Paris Texas, Djo, and Mob Rich.

The festival also noted 18 performers based in New England, including Van Buren Records, Cam Meekins, Born Without Bones, Avenue, Ali McGuirk, Crooked Coast, Aaron and the Lord, Miranda Rae, Coral Moons, Paper Tigers, Dutch Tulips, The Chelsea Curve, Frances Forever, Oompa, Julie Rhodes, Charlotte Sands, Pom Pom Squad, and Cliff Notez.

Three-day general admission tickets cost $369, with a limited two-pack of the three-day tickets available at $699.99. They are on sale now at www.bostoncalling.com. Three-day VIP ($999.99) and Platinum ($1,999.99) tickets are also available.

Here is the full lineup for Boston Calling 2022, organized by day. Performance times are forthcoming, according to festival organizers.

Friday

Foo Fighters

Rüfüs Du Sol

HAIM

Avril Lavigne

Cheap Trick

Oliver Tree

The Struts

Paris Jackson

The Backseat Lovers

Grandson

Paris Texas

Mob Rich

Pom Pom Squad

Born Without Bones

Avenue

Miranda Rae

The Chelsea Curve

Saturday

The Strokes

Run The Jewels

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Black Pumas

EARTHGANG

Orville Peck

KennyHoopla

Sudan Archives

Celisse

Hinds

Frances Forever

Charlotte Sands

Julie Rhodes

Van Buren Records

Ali McGuirk

Coral Moons

Dutch Tulips

Sunday

Metallica

Weezer

Glass Animals

Modest Mouse

Goose

Ripe

Japanese Breakfast

Cults

Peach Tree Rascals

Horsegirl

Djo

Cam Meekins

Oompa

Cliff Notez

Crooked Coast

Aaron and the Lord

Paper Tigers

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.