Boston Calling announces 2022 lineup with headliners Foo Fighters, the Strokes, Metallica

Boston Calling has released the full lineup of performers for its three-day festival set to take place Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29, at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston.
Joining headliners the Foo Fighters, who were announced over the spring, are the Strokes and Metallica, plus more than 50 artists including Rüfüs Du Sol, Weezer, HAIM, Glass Animals, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Avril Lavigne, Black Pumas, Modest Mouse, Goose, Cheap Trick, Oliver Tree, EARTHGANG, Orville Peck, The Struts, and many more.
“We are so thrilled to bring Boston Calling back, and we cannot thank our loyal fans enough as we navigated the pandemic,” said Boston Calling Events co-founder and CEO Brian Appel in a statement. “This year’s lineup is particularly special for us. It not only signifies a return to the things we love, but it also celebrates some of the world’s most renowned acts, exciting up-and comers, and Boston’s talented music scene.”
Boston Calling canceled both its 2020 and 2021 festivals because of the pandemic.
The Foo Fighters will headline the festival on Friday, the Strokes on Saturday, and Metallica will close out Boston Calling on Sunday.
On Thursday, Rage Against the Machine announced that it would no longer be headlining the 2022 festival. The band postponed all shows on the first leg of its upcoming tour, including the Boston festival.
In its statement, Boston Calling highlighted some of the “new sounds” to look out for this year, including Ripe, Japanese Breakfast, KennyHoopla, Paris Jackson, Cults, Celisse, The Backseat Lovers, Sudan Archives, Peach Tree Rascals, Hinds, Grandson, Horsegirl, Paris Texas, Djo, and Mob Rich.
The festival also noted 18 performers based in New England, including Van Buren Records, Cam Meekins, Born Without Bones, Avenue, Ali McGuirk, Crooked Coast, Aaron and the Lord, Miranda Rae, Coral Moons, Paper Tigers, Dutch Tulips, The Chelsea Curve, Frances Forever, Oompa, Julie Rhodes, Charlotte Sands, Pom Pom Squad, and Cliff Notez.
Three-day general admission tickets cost $369, with a limited two-pack of the three-day tickets available at $699.99. They are on sale now at www.bostoncalling.com. Three-day VIP ($999.99) and Platinum ($1,999.99) tickets are also available.
Here is the full lineup for Boston Calling 2022, organized by day. Performance times are forthcoming, according to festival organizers.
Friday
Foo Fighters
Rüfüs Du Sol
HAIM
Avril Lavigne
Cheap Trick
Oliver Tree
The Struts
Paris Jackson
The Backseat Lovers
Grandson
Paris Texas
Mob Rich
Pom Pom Squad
Born Without Bones
Avenue
Miranda Rae
The Chelsea Curve
Saturday
The Strokes
Run The Jewels
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Black Pumas
EARTHGANG
Orville Peck
KennyHoopla
Sudan Archives
Celisse
Hinds
Frances Forever
Charlotte Sands
Julie Rhodes
Van Buren Records
Ali McGuirk
Coral Moons
Dutch Tulips
Sunday
Metallica
Weezer
Glass Animals
Modest Mouse
Goose
Ripe
Japanese Breakfast
Cults
Peach Tree Rascals
Horsegirl
Djo
Cam Meekins
Oompa
Cliff Notez
Crooked Coast
Aaron and the Lord
Paper Tigers
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.