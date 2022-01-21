Five dance performances to carry you through the snowy season

SANKOFA DANZAFRO The renowned Colombian dance company returns with founder Rafael Palacios’s most recent work, “Accommodating Lie.” In this Celebrity Series of Boston presentation, seven dancers (with live drums, flute, marimba, and vocals) examine what it means to be of African descent, aiming to defy falsehoods and stereotypes in order to, as Palacios says, “reaffirm the need for self-representation of Afro-descendant communities.” Feb. 26-27, $20-$60. Boch Center Shubert Theatre. www.celebrityseries.org

SUBJECT:MATTER Ian Berg’s tap collective has made a name for itself not just with Berg’s edgy, boundary-pushing work, but in reflecting the art form’s storied past. For this Global Arts Live engagement, dancers and live musicians will perform “Songbook,” offering a fresh take on some of the classic tunes of the Great American Songbook. Feb. 5, $28-$35. Somerville Theatre’s Crystal Ballroom, Somerville. www.globalartslive.org

CHOREOGRAPHER Boston Ballet continues its excellent series designed to elevate female choreographers with a very promising, wide-ranging program of five world premieres. Participating choreographers include principal dancer Lia Cirio, Claudia Schreier, veteran modern dancer Melissa Toogood, visual artist Shantell Martin making her first dance, and superstar New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck, who is creating a brand new work for Boston Ballet. March 3-13, $$39-$164. Citizens Bank Opera House. www.bostonballet.org

THE DAY Dancer extraordinaire Wendy Whelan and choreographer Lucinda Childs joined with innovative cellist Maya Beiser and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer David Lang for this groundbreaking collaboration. Conceived by the ever-venturesome Beiser and performed live by her and Whelan, the themes evoked in the 70-minute work are both deeply personal and universal. March 11-13, $30-$40. Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston. www.icaboston.org

DREAMSTATE The centerpiece of this Boston Ballet program is the world premiere of Stephen Galloway’s “DEVIL’S/eye.” Galloway, a former dancer at Ballet Frankfurt and choreographer/creative consultant for The Rolling Stones, sets his ballet to a rollicking rock score. The program also includes a reprise of Jiří Kylián’s knockout “Bella Figura” and George Balanchine’s glorious abstract ballet “Chaconne,” for 27 dancers. March 17-27, $39-$164. Citizens Bank Opera House. www.bostonballet.org

