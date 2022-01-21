Mass. employers added 222,000 jobs last year

Massachusetts employers added 20,100 jobs in December, according to data released on Friday, wrapping up a year in which they struggled to fill open positions.

Employment in the state increased by more than 222,000 jobs in 2021 but remains about 155,000 below the pre-pandemic level of February 2020. Hiring has been restrained by COVID-19 disruptions and the reluctance of many residents to jump back into the labor force.

The jobless rate fell to 3.9 percent last month from a revised 5.2 percent in November, matching the national rate, according to the Department of Unemployment Assistance.