YOUR WEEK AHEAD

Five things to do in and around Boston, Jan. 24-30

Check out Grammy-winning a capella group Ladysmith Black Mambazo in Somerville, gaze at the Wolf Moon, and more.

Updated January 21, 2022, 8 minutes ago
Learn about January’s wolf moon on a 30-minute naturalist-guided Lunar New Year Wild Walk.Adobe Stock

Wednesday

Winter Journey

Tune in online to watch German baritone Benjamin Appl perform Schubert’s “Winterreise” at Longy School of Music of Bard College in Cambridge. Hailed as a rising musical star, Appl’s talent has been celebrated by publications including The New York Times. Tickets to stream the event cost $20. 8 p.m. celebrityseries.org

Thursday-Sunday

Light in the Dark

Head to the Greene Theater in Boston for Emerson Stage’s production of the musical Next to Normal, which tells the emotional story of an American family that battles with mental health. Follow the characters through the ups and downs of dealing with grief, illness, treatment, and healing. Tickets are $12; $8 for the Emerson College community. emersontheatres.org

Friday

Healing Harmonies

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, the winner of multiple Grammy Awards, comes to the Somerville Theatre for one night only. The group, which has collaborated with Dolly Parton, Josh Groban, and others, is known for its mastery of mbube, a South African style of a cappella. Tickets start at $28. 8 p.m. More information and COVID protocols at globalartslive.org.

Saturday

Moon Walk

Learn about January’s wolf moon on a 30-minute, naturalist-guided Lunar New Year Wild Walk through Chestnut Hill Farm in Southborough. In addition to the hike, guests can warm up with a campfire and s’mores. Tickets cost $15 for members and $25 for non-members, with discounts for children. 6:30 p.m. Registration required at thetrustees.org.

Opens Saturday

Connecting Through Art

Visit the Peabody Essex Museum for Each/Other, an exhibition by contemporary Indigenous artists Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger that includes mixed-media sculptures, photography, installations, wall hangings, wood carvings, and more. Runs through May 8. Proof of vaccination required for entry. Find tickets, $20, with discounts for students, seniors, and youth, at pem.org.

