Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Imagine my surprise after reading [in The Boston Globe] about the debate over automated speed cameras and then opening the Globe Magazine to find Mark Pothier’s Perspective about speeding drivers (“Massachusetts Drivers Treated Empty Pandemic Streets Like Racetracks. But Now It’s Time to Settle Down,” November 28). We are in a crisis of reckless driving that seems will only worsen. Perhaps the Globe could sponsor a public discussion aimed at getting the state Legislature to act.

Roslindale

As a career driver education instructor and daily commuter from Boston to the North Shore, this article is totally accurate. Far too many drivers have ZERO regard for the safety of everyone else on our roads. Something needs to change.

JoeB77

posted on bostonglobe.com

I hate the idea of self-driving cars but it will be the only thing that changes behavior on Massachusetts roads.

openminded1

posted on bostonglobe.com

Astonished at how often I see people driving with their heads buried in their phones. People have totally lost touch with how dangerous driving can be.

Goosen

posted on bostonglobe.com

Outdoor Adventures

We were in Quebec with our kids at the same time as author Jon Gorey (“Frosty Playground,” November 28) and it was magical. [Old Quebec restaurants/creperies] La Bûche and the Billig were our favorites. How grateful I am that we planned that trip and got it in just before the madness of COVID started. It was our third time going for Winter Carnival. I enjoyed Gorey’s article so much because it took me back there. Quebec City feels like European travel without the hassle.

Meg Bride

Somerville

Marvelous piece about the Quebec Winter Carnival. I went to McGill University in the early ‘70s and went to the carnival with a group of friends several times, taking the train from Montreal and staying in a church basement. What wonderful memories this story brought. I haven’t been back to Quebec for a long time but hope to get there again.

Deb Smith

Kensington, New Hampshire

