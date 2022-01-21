For sale: Homes with standout spaces for folks who work from home

LOT SIZE 0.13 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2.5

LAST SOLD FOR $631,000 in 2019

PROS Overlooking Blacks Creek, this updated 1937 Colonial is within walking distance of both the beach and Quincy Center. The living room features hardwood floors and a stone fireplace; glass doors off the sunken dining room open to a roomy deck and a landscaped fenced yard with fire pit patio, garage access, and a standalone, climate-controlled office or writer’s retreat. Back inside, the modern kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters, center island, and a powder room by the side entry. Three upstairs bedrooms share a bath with retro pink and black tile, while the basement features a laundry room, newer bath, and cozy, carpeted den with wood walls and fireplace. CONS Set on a fairly busy road.

84 Furnace Brook Parkway, Quincy. Handout

$999,900

10 INTERVALE AVENUE / MEDFORD

The top floor holds a large bedroom that's outfitted as an artist’s studio with skylights. Handout

SQUARE FEET 3,884

LOT SIZE 0.19 acres

BEDROOMS 6 BATHS 2.5

LAST SOLD FOR $650,000 in 2003

PROS This 1908 stately Colonial exudes grandeur with its preserved period details. From the front porch, step into a grand entry hall, where there’s an office and powder room to the right, and an enormous living room with fireplace at left. Pocket doors open to the dining room with leaded glass cabinets and board-and-batten wainscoting. Through a butler’s pantry, the updated kitchen features a double oven and an island with prep sink and cooktop. A mudroom with laundry leads to a back porch. Up either of two staircases, find four large bedrooms — two with fireplaces, one with a private sunroom — plus a double-entry bath. The top floor holds a bath and two more bedrooms, the larger one outfitted as an artist’s studio with skylights. CONS No garage.

10 Intervale Avenue, Medford. Handout

