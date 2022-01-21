Colby College settles with female coaches on pay, treatment

Attorneys for a Maine college and five female athletics coaches said Friday they have reached a settlement stemming from a lawsuit over fair pay and working conditions.

Lawyers representing Colby College and the coaches released a joint statement that said complaints filed by the coaches have been settled. The statement said the complaints “have been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of all parties.”

The coaches filed their complaint with the Maine Human Rights Commission in March 2021. There were initially six, but one withdrew, WCSH-TV reported.