Colby College settles with female coaches on pay, treatment

By The Associated PressUpdated January 21, 2022, 5 minutes ago
The Miller Library at Colby College was photographed on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Waterville, Maine.Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press

Attorneys for a Maine college and five female athletics coaches said Friday they have reached a settlement stemming from a lawsuit over fair pay and working conditions.

Lawyers representing Colby College and the coaches released a joint statement that said complaints filed by the coaches have been settled. The statement said the complaints “have been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of all parties.”

The coaches filed their complaint with the Maine Human Rights Commission in March 2021. There were initially six, but one withdrew, WCSH-TV reported.

The coaches said they were paid unequally compared to male coaches, WCSH-TV reported. They also said they were subjected to medical support and facilities that were not distributed equally between men's and women's sports, the station reported.

The statement from the lawyers also said the complaints were “resolved constructively and amicable.” It did not provide specifics.

