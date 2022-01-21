fb-pixel Skip to main content

Four-year-old in stable condition after being injured by hit-and-run driver in Lynn, authorities say

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated January 21, 2022, 7 minutes ago

A 4-year-old child is in stable condition Friday after they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Lynn Thursday night, officials said.

The child, whose name and gender were not disclosed by authorities, was walking when struck around 9 p.m. Thursday near 17 Bullfinch St., Lynn police told the Globe.

The child was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where they are listed in stable condition Friday morning, Lynn police said.

The search for the operator of the vehicle who fled the scene is ongoing, officials said.

The crash is under investigation by Lynn and State police, officials said.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

