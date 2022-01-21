Four-year-old in stable condition after being injured by hit-and-run driver in Lynn, authorities say

A 4-year-old child is in stable condition Friday after they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Lynn Thursday night, officials said.

The child, whose name and gender were not disclosed by authorities, was walking when struck around 9 p.m. Thursday near 17 Bullfinch St., Lynn police told the Globe.

The child was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where they are listed in stable condition Friday morning, Lynn police said.