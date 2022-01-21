New England news in brief

A stabbing was reported Friday afternoon in Dorchester, authorities said, at a listed address for a TechBoston Academy, a pilot school serving children in grades 6 through 12. Officer Kim Tavares, a Police Department spokesperson, said a stabbing was reported at 9 Peacevale Road at 2:43 p.m. She said EMS responded to the scene. Information on the victim, including their age and condition, wasn’t immediately available. TechBoston, is a college-prep pilot school founded in 2002 serving about 1,000 students in grades 6 through 12, according to the school’s website. Sharra Gaston, a BPS spokesperson, said via e-mail that the School Department would “defer to the Boston Police Department as this matter is being investigated.”

LYNN

Child injured in hit-and-run

A 4-year-old child was in stable condition Friday after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Thursday night, officials said. The child, whose name and gender were not disclosed by authorities, was walking when struck around 9 p.m. Thursday near 17 Bullfinch St., police said. The child was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and listed in stable condition Friday morning, police said. The search for the operator of the vehicle who fled the scene is ongoing, officials said. The crash is under investigation by Lynn and State police, officials said.

TAUNTON

Driver hits cruiser, trooper injured

A man charged with crashing his Ford Explorer into a marked State Police cruiser had his cellphone in one hand and allegedly admitted to drinking moonshine before the crash that sent the trooper to Morton Hospital with minor injuries Thursday night. Saul R. Justa, 44, of Taunton, was scheduled to be arraigned in Taunton District Court Friday on multiple charges, including operating under the influence and driving while holding an electrical device, according to court records. According to State Police, his blood alcohol was .15 after the crash, about twice the legal limit of .08. Justa was driving north on Cohannet Street at around 10 p.m. when he apparently tried to make a U-turn, but instead crossed over the yellow line and slammed into the driver’s side door of the marked cruiser, which was being operated by Trooper Nathan Robitaille, State Police wrote in court papers. Robitaille called for help on his cruiser radio and was later taken to Morton Hospital, where he was treated and released for minor injuries, State Police said.

TYNGSBOROUGH

Fatal crash investigation

The resident of a home where police were called for a well-being check Friday afternoon died after the resident fled in a car and crashed into a garbage truck on Westford Road, according to a joint statement from police and the Middlesex district attorney’s office. The resident’s name and address were not disclosed. Shortly after 1 p.m., officers responded to the resident’s home, where they saw a red Toyota Corolla take off at a high rate of speed, the statement. The driver turned onto Westford Road, where the Corolla crossed the center line and struck the garbage truck head-on, the statement said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the garbage truck was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

NEW BEDFORD

117-year-old church to close

The first Polish Roman Catholic church in the city is set to close this month after 117 years, following years of declining membership and the death of its pastor. Less than 30 people attended a recent Sunday Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, said John Kearns, spokesperson for the Diocese of Fall River. A retired priest has been filling in until the church’s doors close permanently on Jan. 30, after the Rev. Conrad Salach passed away in October, The Standard-Times reported Thursday. “I hope it’s not demolished,” said Cecelia Cowell, 99, who was married at the church. Parishioners only found out it was closing last month. The church was built in 1905 and had a school for the city’s Polish children. Inside was hung a painting of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, which was imported from Rome and endowed with many privileges by Pope Pius X. The church fell on hard times during the Great Depression and nearly went bankrupt in 1932, but decided to have parish operations taken over by a religious order, which kept the doors open. (AP)

